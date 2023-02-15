The 11 Most Stunning Winter Wedding Guest Dresses We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On

Scroll To See More Images

Winter weddings might seem harder to dress for due to colder weather, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Don’t let the temperatures outside make you feel discouraged about your options. You should wear whatever your heart desires regardless of the weather. After all, it’s a special occasion for a loved one that doesn’t happen on just any random day.

The endless wedding guest dress options online are amazing, but can also be daunting and time-consuming to comb through. If you’re unsure of where to start your seach, buckle up because we found a brand that has the most beautiful, eye-catching styles that you’re going to want on a hanger for your next wedding guest duties. Alamour is an Australian event-wear label that even has Serena Williams’ stamp of approval.

Though the Alamour dress she wore is currently sold out, we found 11 styles that are just as stunning and elegant. Some of the pieces cost under $200, which is pretty standard for a quality wedding guest dress. Others are a bit more expensive, but their fabrics, designs and details are more than worth it.

And just because the brand is based in Australia doesn’t mean you can’t get your order delivered fast. Shoppers in the United States can get their dresses within three to five business days of being shipped. This is music to your ears if you tend to leave everything until the last minute.

Dione

They say less is more and that is certainly the case with this simple yet elegant gown. The wine-red color and stretch satin fabric make this dress so rich and luxurious.

Carlotta

Go all out with this eye-catching midi dress that pulls out all the stops. Beads, feathers and a super low back? What’s there not to love about this sparkly number?

Jesslayn

Who says you have to wear a dress or gown to a wedding? Stand out with this shimmery, feather-covered jumpsuit. It’s from Alamour’s new Dalida Collection, which is filled to the brim with sequins, bold colors and daring designs.

Olimpia

I could not keep my eyes off this gorgeous emerald green gown. The diamante strap is just too good.

Manon

The Manon dress is sweet in the front and sexy in the back. Complete the look with a statement earring and dark smokey eye.

Arielle

This magenta dress will be sure to catch everyone’s attention thanks to its glimmering sequins, racer neckline and front slit.

Madea

Everything about the Madea gown screams elegance, like its thigh-high slit, mesh insert and simple straps. Silver heels and accessories would look absolutely stunning against this black number.

Stella

Looking for a color that you definitely don’t already have in your dress collection? Throw on this sparkly orange piece that’s made of sequin fabric and has the chicest cowl details.

Zerlina

The Zerlina gown elevates a simple silhouette with a patterned sequin fabric that catches the light just right. Gold shoes and accessories would complement this dress to perfection.

Camilla

Cutouts are everywhere, and they can be worn in a wedding-ready way when it’s with this ruffled dress. It’s made from a rich velvet devoré fabric that looks so sophisticated and timeless.

Nevali

The color of this satin gown is the main attraction here, but so are the structured cups and ruched draping. A warm-toned, glittery makeup look with a sleek pony or bun would take this look to a whole other level.