26 Gorgeous Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

26 Gorgeous Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Let’s be real. It’s hard to pick out appropriate attire for a wedding, no matter what the season—but when you’re heading to a winter wedding, things get even more complicated. During peak wedding season, weather conditions are warm (if not sweltering), so an easy, breezy floral dress is always a good fallback. But what do you do when it’s freezing outside and you still have to look elegant and put together?

MORE: 20 Burning Wedding Etiquette Questions, Answered by Pros

Cold-weather soirées are going to call for outerwear no matter what, so don’t be too worried about finding a dress that will keep you warm—hopefully the bride and groom were kind of enough to spring for a heated venue. Do take advantage of the holiday season though, and opt for a velvet or metallic number that wouldn’t have worked in the summer.

Below, shop 26 winter wedding dresses that’ll help you celebrate in style.

Originally posted November 2016. Updated October 2017.

1 of 26
Balloon Sleeve Stretch Midi Dress

Photo: Topshop
Structured-sleeve Dress

Photo: COS
V-Neck Sequin Shift Dress

Photo: Eloquii
Foil Floral Plunge Wrap Dress

Photo: Topshop
Parker Jumpsuit Velvet

Photo: Staud
Oscar Rose Leather Column Dress

Photo: Finery London
Uplifted Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Photo: BNKR
Zeinab Dress

Photo: Rue107
Lela Rose Tulip Fil Coupe Off-the-Shoulder A-Line Dress

Photo: Neiman Marcus
Farrow Marquis Dress in Teal

Photo: Need Supply Co.
Daralis Floral Jumpsuit

Photo: Club Monaco
Frame Velvet V-Neck Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress

Photo: Neiman Marcus
Glittery Dress

Photo: H&M
Emmanuelle Dress

Photo: Staud
Empress Dress

Photo: N12H
Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress

Photo: Forever 21
The Saggitarius

Photo: Fame and Partners
DVF V-neck devoré wrap dress

Photo: Matches Fashion
Rossetti Placement Shift

Photo: Oasis
The Ara

Photo: Fame and Partners
Dress the Population Teresa Body-Con Gown

Photo: Nordstrom
Golden Brocade High-Low Dress

Photo: Nicole Miller
Cor-Set To Go Black and Nuce Burnout Velvet Print Dress

Photo: Lulus
Alexander Wang Sheer Panel Evening Slip Dress

Photo: Farfetch
Lace Ruffle Sleeve Off The Shoulder Dress

Photo: Eloquii
Silver Foil Frill T-Shirt Dress

Photo: River Island

