13 Delicious Winter Vegetable Recipes That Will Save You This Season

Scroll To See More Images

In the summer, it’s easy to load our plates with veggies. We’ve got a container garden full of sweet cherry tomatoes, farmers markets practically bursting with produce and access to more fruit than we know what to do with. But winter? Well, we don’t really know what to do with the season. And we have to seek out winter vegetable recipes just to make sure we’re loading our diets with enough nutrients.

Once it gets cold outside, we tend to lean a little too heavily toward cozy foods—roasted meats, creamy casseroles, the list goes on. Little compares to a snuggly blanket and some serious comfort foods when it’s straight-up snowing out. But again, while we recognize the immense value of this hygge-filled diet, we also understand that humans can’t really subsist on meat and dairy alone. (Sad, we know.) Our bodies need vegetables, and our taste buds need delicious veggie-packed winter recipe ideas. (If you’re gonna make us eat vegetables, at least make ’em yummy.)

Though summer seems like full-on produce season, winter offers a veritable plethora of seasonal veggies that can put spring into your step—even when it’s below zero outside. From root veggies like beets and celeriac to bright green broccoli and Brussels sprouts, the selection is vast and varied. And the internet is full of winter vegetable recipes packed with flavor, fiber and vitamins—and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, below.

Butternut Squash Steaks with Spinach Salad

Rounds of butternut squash seared in garlic butter are served with a grassy spinach salad to make this nutritious winter meal.

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

Delicata squash is an easy-to-prepare winter squash that doesn’t have to be peeled before cooking and eating, making it ideal for weeknight dishes like this vegetarian quinoa recipe.

Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower is simmered in nondairy milk, then puréed to create this silky soup.

Roasted Carrot, Lemon and Leek Salad

Salad isn’t just for summer. Pair roasted carrots, leeks and lemons with peppery arugula for this fresh-tasting winter meal.

Creamy Vegan Sweet Potato Soup

Packed with fiber, vitamin C and vitamin A, a pot of creamy vegan sweet potato soup will keep you feeling your best even when the weather outside is frightful.

Broccoli Salad

When your summer salad faves like heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers and mixed baby greens aren’t in season, look to a hearty broccoli salad to up your veggie intake. Tossed with carrots, pecans, pomegranate arils, dried cranberries, red onion and pine nuts, you could eat this lemon-poppy seed dressing-tossed dish as a side or as a meatless entrée.

Easy Mustard-Roasted Potatoes

Whole-grain mustard does the heavy lifting in this recipe, loading your roasted potatoes with flavor. You don’t have to just use plain white potatoes for this, either—multicolored fingerlings or Peruvian purple potatoes would be delish too.

Roasted Beet and Butternut Squash Salad

A reduction of tangy-sweet balsamic vinegar is drizzled over earthy beets and sweet butternut squash to make this warm winter salad, which gets crunch from candied pecans and richness from crumbled goat cheese.

Turnip and Beet Gratin

Thinly sliced turnips and beets get melt-in-your-mouth tender in the center of this gratin and crispy and caramelized around the edges. Melted Gruyère adds a sweet nuttiness to each bite.

Rutabaga-Apple Salad

Apples help enhance the natural sweetness of earthy rutabaga, while kale adds a welcome touch of green, grassy flavor.

Lemony Lentil-Turnip Chowder

Lemon and dill brighten up each spoonful of this chowder, made creamy from coconut milk and broken-down red lentils. Chunks of tender turnip throughout give it a satisfying, hearty texture to keep you warm on chilly nights.

Low-Carb Mashed Celery Root

With a creamy, fluffy texture similar to potatoes, mashed celery root will let you give into your comfort food cravings low-carb style.

Keto Charred Brussels Sprout Salad

In this veggie-packed winter recipe, Brussels sprouts are charred in a cast-iron skillet until crisp-tender, then tossed with purple cabbage, crispy bacon, pepitas and other goodies before being tossed with a tangy lime and cilantro dressing.

Originally posted on SheKnows.