33 Discounted Winter Sweaters to Snag at Seasonal Sales

Even though winter is far from over, clothing brands are already thinking about getting their spring product out on the shelves. Lucky for all of us, that means that seasonal sales are spreading like wildfire, giving us a chance to save money on clothes we can still wear while it’s chilly out. I always say you can’t have too many sweaters (OK, I’ve said it, like, twice, but it’s true), and these winter sweater sales agree with me. It’s time to stock up and save cash. You’re welcome.

Even though I live in Los Angeles and my sweater-wearing time is limited, I find myself continuing to buy (and wear) sweaters even when it’s too damn hot. But that’s what air conditioning is for, right? I love sweaters. They’re so cozy and you can wear them so many different ways. You have oversized pullovers for days when you just want to hide in a cocoon of soft fabric, big-ass cardigans to keep you cozy while still looking cute and cropped sweaters that make you feel chic AF. If I could have a closet dedicated to winter sweaters and winter sweaters only, I’d die happy.

Because I’m always on the hunt for my next comfy winter sweater purchase, I know that sometimes sweaters can be pricey—especially if you want to buy at least five different ones in one day. That’s why I love seasonal sales! You can stock up on cold-weather goodies, not break the bank and have a fresh stash of clothes to wear both the remainder of the winter as well as the next year. It’s an ideal situation, and I’ve found 33 cozy winter sweaters (on sale!!) that will remind you why you put up with winter in the first place.

Passion Fruit Sweater, $228 $129.99 at Free People

The intricacies in this sweater are seriously swoon-worthy.

Weekday Soft Knit Tunic Sweater, $48 $28.50 at ASOS

This is a wear-me-every-single-day sweater.

Duo Stripe Turteneck, $119 $60 at & Other Stories

Do you see the little neck ruffle? Yes, please.

Style on Fleck Metallic Cardigan, $65 $15 at Modcloth

Pair with a turtleneck or graphic tee and you can’t go wrong.

Brave Soul Plus Meme Sweater in Chenille, $57 $25.50 at ASOS

It looks so soft!

Festive Fairisle Pullover Sweater, $148 $99.95 at Free People

I love a split-hem, especially when it’s on a super cute sweater.

Sparkle Knit Turtleneck, $138 $79.95 at Anthropologie

The kind of sweater I dream about.

Junarose Frill Detail Knitted Sweater, $56 $16.50 at ASOS

Frill! Details! Are! Perfect!

My Letter Half Knit Sweater, $49 $15 at Modcloth

A: Amazing, B: Beautiful, C: COME HOME WITH ME.

Madewell x Maiami Striped Big Sweater, $460 $369.99 at Madewell

Pattern mixing is my favorite aesthetic.

Clayton Sweater, $128 $69.95 at Anthropologie

Perfect for literally any occasion.

Koko Sequin Trim Sweater, $73 $54 at ASOS

Winter party ready.

Wool Blend Striped Sweater, $89 $63 at & Other Stories

I could wrap up in this all day and be perfectly content.

Centered in Softness Oversized Cardigan, $59 $15 at Modcloth

It’s like a blanket you can wear.

Peace to All Westlake Pullover, $75 $49.99 at Madewell

A sweater with message.

Collusion Cable Knit Sweater, $35 $21 at ASOS

For your inner ’90s dad.

Ruffled Cutout Sweater, $64.90 $29.99 at Eloquii

Who cares if your elbows get cold when you look this cute?

Throwing Shapes Pullover, $168 $109.95 at Free People

Abstract art you can wear.

Eco Cardigan in Fluffy Yarn, $46 $19 at ASOS

The perfect basic you need in your closet.

Bright Lights Sweater, $148 $79.95 at Anthropologie

Brights all winter long, please.

Quietude Is Everything V-Neck Sweater, $55 $15 at Modcloth

Winter white day to night.

Belmont Mockneck Sweater, $98 $84.99 at Madewell

Mustard is basically a neutral at this point.

UO Kai Cropped Cardigan, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Millennial country club, but make it street style.

Patchwork Cable Knit Sweater, $298 $179.95 at Anthropologie

Picture yourself wearing this and drinking cocoa.

Faux Fur Cardi, $148 $99.95 at Free People

A faux fur cardigan is all I ever wanted.

Balloon-Sleeve Pullover Sweater in Colorblock, $110 $79.99 at Madewell

I’m obsessed with the colors in this sweater.

Varsity Knit Sweater, $65 $35 at & Other Stories

A fashion-forward take on classic cheerleader style.

All Cuddled Up Oversized Sweater, $55 $15 at Modcloth

Pastels in winter? Yes, please.

Grandpa Crewneck Sweater, $148 $109.95 at Free People

IDK if my grandpa would have ever worn this, but I sure would.

Cashmere V-Neck Bubble-Sleeve Sweater, $148 $119 at Madewell

Bubble-sleeve babe.

Cozy Throwback Turtleneck Sweater, $69 $15 at Modcloth

It’s like a cute version of a tacky sweater.

Cozy Cabin Cardi Sweater, $168 $99.95 at Free People

It’s basically a robe, so, like, gotta buy 10.

UO Andi Pullover Crew-Neck Sweater, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Like Barney’s cute cousin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.