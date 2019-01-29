StyleCaster
33 Discounted Winter Sweaters to Snag at Seasonal Sales

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Even though winter is far from over, clothing brands are already thinking about getting their spring product out on the shelves. Lucky for all of us, that means that seasonal sales are spreading like wildfire, giving us a chance to save money on clothes we can still wear while it’s chilly out. I always say you can’t have too many sweaters (OK, I’ve said it, like, twice, but it’s true), and these winter sweater sales agree with me. It’s time to stock up and save cash. You’re welcome.

Even though I live in Los Angeles and my sweater-wearing time is limited, I find myself continuing to buy (and wear) sweaters even when it’s too damn hot. But that’s what air conditioning is for, right? I love sweaters. They’re so cozy and you can wear them so many different ways. You have oversized pullovers for days when you just want to hide in a cocoon of soft fabric, big-ass cardigans to keep you cozy while still looking cute and cropped sweaters that make you feel chic AF. If I could have a closet dedicated to winter sweaters and winter sweaters only, I’d die happy.

Because I’m always on the hunt for my next comfy winter sweater purchase, I know that sometimes sweaters can be pricey—especially if you want to buy at least five different ones in one day. That’s why I love seasonal sales! You can stock up on cold-weather goodies, not break the bank and have a fresh stash of clothes to wear both the remainder of the winter as well as the next year. It’s an ideal situation, and I’ve found 33 cozy winter sweaters (on sale!!) that will remind you why you put up with winter in the first place.

STYLECASTER | 33 Discounted Winter Sweaters to Snag at Seasonal Sales

Passion Fruit Sweater, $228 $129.99 at Free People

The intricacies in this sweater are seriously swoon-worthy.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Weekday Soft Knit Tunic Sweater, $48 $28.50 at ASOS

This is a wear-me-every-single-day sweater.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Duo Stripe Turteneck, $119 $60 at & Other Stories

Do you see the little neck ruffle? Yes, please.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Style on Fleck Metallic Cardigan, $65 $15 at Modcloth

Pair with a turtleneck or graphic tee and you can’t go wrong.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Brave Soul Plus Meme Sweater in Chenille, $57 $25.50 at ASOS

It looks so soft!

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Festive Fairisle Pullover Sweater, $148 $99.95 at Free People

I love a split-hem, especially when it’s on a super cute sweater.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Sparkle Knit Turtleneck, $138 $79.95 at Anthropologie

The kind of sweater I dream about.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Junarose Frill Detail Knitted Sweater, $56 $16.50 at ASOS

Frill! Details! Are! Perfect!

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

My Letter Half Knit Sweater, $49 $15 at Modcloth

A: Amazing, B: Beautiful, C: COME HOME WITH ME.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Madewell x Maiami Striped Big Sweater, $460 $369.99 at Madewell

Pattern mixing is my favorite aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Clayton Sweater, $128 $69.95 at Anthropologie

Perfect for literally any occasion.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Koko Sequin Trim Sweater, $73 $54 at ASOS

Winter party ready.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Wool Blend Striped Sweater, $89 $63 at & Other Stories

I could wrap up in this all day and be perfectly content.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Centered in Softness Oversized Cardigan, $59 $15 at Modcloth

It’s like a blanket you can wear.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Peace to All Westlake Pullover, $75 $49.99 at Madewell

A sweater with message.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Collusion Cable Knit Sweater, $35 $21 at ASOS

For your inner ’90s dad.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Ruffled Cutout Sweater, $64.90 $29.99 at Eloquii

Who cares if your elbows get cold when you look this cute?

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Throwing Shapes Pullover, $168 $109.95 at Free People

Abstract art you can wear.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Eco Cardigan in Fluffy Yarn, $46 $19 at ASOS

The perfect basic you need in your closet.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Bright Lights Sweater, $148 $79.95 at Anthropologie

Brights all winter long, please.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Quietude Is Everything V-Neck Sweater, $55 $15 at Modcloth

Winter white day to night.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Belmont Mockneck Sweater, $98 $84.99 at Madewell

Mustard is basically a neutral at this point.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

UO Kai Cropped Cardigan, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Millennial country club, but make it street style.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Patchwork Cable Knit Sweater, $298 $179.95 at Anthropologie

Picture yourself wearing this and drinking cocoa.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Faux Fur Cardi, $148 $99.95 at Free People

A faux fur cardigan is all I ever wanted.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Balloon-Sleeve Pullover Sweater in Colorblock, $110 $79.99 at Madewell

I’m obsessed with the colors in this sweater.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Varsity Knit Sweater, $65 $35 at & Other Stories

A fashion-forward take on classic cheerleader style.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

All Cuddled Up Oversized Sweater, $55 $15 at Modcloth

Pastels in winter? Yes, please.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Grandpa Crewneck Sweater, $148 $109.95 at Free People

IDK if my grandpa would have ever worn this, but I sure would.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Cashmere V-Neck Bubble-Sleeve Sweater, $148 $119 at Madewell

Bubble-sleeve babe.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Cozy Throwback Turtleneck Sweater, $69 $15 at Modcloth

It’s like a cute version of a tacky sweater.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

Cozy Cabin Cardi Sweater, $168 $99.95 at Free People

It’s basically a robe, so, like, gotta buy 10.

STYLECASTER | Winter Sweater Sale

UO Andi Pullover Crew-Neck Sweater, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Like Barney’s cute cousin.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

