Lazy, Sexy, Cool: 10 Perfect Sweaters to Cozy Up to This Weekend

There’s no better way to spend a cold winter weekend than wrapped up in that perfect sweater.
Warm, comfortable, and available in a seemingly endless array of styles and textures, sweaters are obviously a (if not the) must-have when it comes to winter style (even on those lazy days when you’re lounging around with no plans to speak of.)
From quirky boyfriend cuts to cute cropped silhouettes, we’ve picked out 10 perfect sweaters to cozy up to this weekend—whether or chilling at home, or really chilling by braving the elements.
The stars have aligned -- you have full permission to keep this on all weekend long.
Mango sweater, La Perla shorts.
Comfy, cozy, bright, and bold! A colored duster is a chic upgrade from a winter robe.
Teka/Helo Rocha sweater, Guess shorts, Araks bra.
Between the relaxed silhouette, the bright colors, and fun ice cream print, you'll find a way to wear this over and over again.
Wildfox sweater, Pretty Polly stockings.
A great way to tone down a metallic knit is by layering it with a soft silk blouse. The loose knots highlight whatever top you choose to layer with.
Jay Ahr sweater, Alon Livine romper, Kora Rae shirt.
Sleep more soundly wrapped up in soft wools. This cropped waist balances out the oversized sleeves, and shows off delicate layering pieces underneath.
Balenciaga sweater, Bebe leotard, Wolford thigh high stockings.
Figue sweater jacket, Alexandra New York vintage bodysuit
Cozy sweaters come in all shapes and sizes, as well as in charming prints. This cherry sweater is the perfect way to brighten up a cold winter day.
Wildfox sweater, Pretty Polly stockings
Ahoy Captain! We've gone googley-eyed over this adorable knit.
Wildfox sweater, Skar neck tie, Fogal stockings.
Proof that cozy and cheeky can co-exist!
Wildfox sweater, Skar neck tie, Fogal stockings.
Want to soften up your look for a Saturday afternoon? This pink polka dot sweater is the perfect layering piece for an otherwise ultra-edgy leather jacket.
Runaway 88 jacket, Maison Jules sweater, Guess romper, Pretty Polly stockings.
