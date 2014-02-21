Lazy, Sexy, Cool: 10 Perfect Sweaters to Cozy Up to This Weekend

There’s no better way to spend a cold winter weekend than wrapped up in that perfect sweater.

Warm, comfortable, and available in a seemingly endless array of styles and textures, sweaters are obviously a (if not the) must-have when it comes to winter style (even on those lazy days when you’re lounging around with no plans to speak of.)

From quirky boyfriend cuts to cute cropped silhouettes, we’ve picked out 10 perfect sweaters to cozy up to this weekend—whether or chilling at home, or really chilling by braving the elements.

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Sofia Karvela

Hair: Jonathan Mason for ABTP

Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio

Model: Maggie Duran, IMG