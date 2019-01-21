Winter Sunglasses Are the Underrated Accessory You Can’t Overlook

Scroll To See More Images

Sunglasses aren’t an inherently winter accessory. In fact, they’re kind of the opposite of an inherently winter accessory. Winter sunglasses sound about as on point as winter sandals, winter wedges or winter sundresses—wrong, weird and totally inadvisable. Except unlike these other items, winter sunglasses are a real thing. They exist, en masse, and they’re far less oxymoronic than they initially appear. Anyone who’s stepped out in the snow know the sun’s blinding brightness certainly doesn’t discriminate by season.

Still, winter sunglasses are a genre of accessory we tend to overlook. We get so caught up in our winter scarves, our winter hats, our winter boots that we fail to stock up on this endlessly practical basic. It’s not like it isn’t sunny during the winter; it is, and when it’s snowy, that sunlight is hitting us from two different directions. Sunglasses don’t protect against heat—they protect against brightness—so why are we so apt to discount them the moment the temperatures drop below 50 degrees?

Thankfully, retailers have had the foresight to stock up on winter sunglasses, even though many of us haven’t had the foresight to shop them. Now, we can right our collective wrong—and do so in serious style. Because guys, the winter sunglasses selection is stacked with show-stopping pieces—new iterations of tinies, contemporary takes on age-old massive frames, timeless classics with colorful lenses, glitter details and way more. You can even buy literal visor sunglasses now—I’m not kidding.

Winter sunglasses are here to do you two serious solids: to protect your beautiful eyes from the sun’s shining rays, and to elevate your outfits. So just let them work their magic, all right?

Poppy Lissiman Shield D-Frame Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses, $195 at Net-a-Porter

These sunnies look like they’re from the past but also like they belong in the future. And the dissonance only breeds show-stopping style.

Brooklyn Brunch Sunglasses, $25 at Free People

I’ve been off the oversized sunglasses trend since I graduated eighth grade, but these statement-making frames are persuading me to get back into it.

Flyin’ High Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $25 at Free People

Tinies so cool I’d actually consider wearing tinies.

Pared Eyewear Romeo + Juliet Sunglasses, $220 at Urban Outfitters

Because a little mod, bug-eye action is always welcome.

Candie Extreme Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Winter is the best season to wear super-reflective sunglasses; the pared-down seasonal palette could use the extra oomph.

Prada Eyewear Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $350 at Matches Fashion

The moment I have $350 to drop on sunglasses, catch me buying these.

Far Out Round Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

Because pink anything is always a good idea.

Le Specs + Adam Selman the Prowler Cat-Eye Neon Sunglasses, $120 at Net-a-Porter

Your all-black ensemble could use a pop of color—and neon’s particularly on-trend.

Saint Laurent Cat-Eye Open-Frame Sunglasses, $450 at Matches Fashion

Wear these, and people are sure to stare—both because you look so good, and because they’ll want to check their reflection in your glasses.

Gucci Square-Frame Glitter Acetate Sunglasses, $360 at Net-a-Porter

Cover anything in glitter and brand it Gucci—we’re on board.

Alexandre Vauthier + Alain Mikli Edwidge Acetate Sunglasses, $500 at Net-a-Porter

The kind of thing you might’ve worn in kindergarten, but somehow way cooler.

Steal My Heart Sunglasses, $25 at Free People

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, right?

Loewe Puzzle Aviator Style Gunmetal Sunglasses, $390 at Net-a-Porter

Turn heads—because you can.

Dior Eyewear Stellaire Iridescent Square Sunglasses, $327 at Matches Fashion

These are basically just pink glasses, not pink sunglasses. Regardless, we’re here for it.

Fendi Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses, $475 at Matches Fashion

A new take on the cat-eye sunny—and one that feels distinctly contemporary.

Planet i Electra Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $89.99 at Urban Outfitters

The more glitter sunglasses we can get our hands on, the better.

Marni Cat-Eye Two-Tone Acetate Sunglasses, $345 at Net-a-Porter

Because forest green is a seriously underrated shade for shades.

Vintage Clueless Square Sunglasses, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Available in blue, pink and green—and they’re so affordable you might as well stock up.

Rounded Aviator Sunglasses, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Aviators with a surprisingly elegant spin.

Cindy Crystal Nous Sunglasses, $30 at Topshop

Not a ton of sun-blocking happening here. But the instant outfit elevation more than makes up for it.

Privacy Plz Shield Sunglasses, $14.99 at Urban Outfitters

I wasn’t kidding.

Hasta La Vista Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

A not-so-obvious shape for sunglasses, but one that works—and works well.

Electra Sporty Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Basically iridescent reading glasses, and we’re certainly not complaining.

Valentino Cat-Eye Crystal-Embellished Acetate Sunglasses, $450 at Net-a-Porter

Because when Valentino embellishes anything with crystals, it’s bound to look good.

Lexi Slim Metal Diamond Sunglasses, $12.99 at Urban Outfitters

Didn’t realize hexagonal sunglasses were on the trend menu this year, but honestly, we kind of love it.

Sivan Square Shield Sunglasses, $12.99 at Urban Outfitters

Look like a celebrity evading the paparazzi—stylishly, of course.

Fendi Crystal-Embellished Round-Frame Sunglasses, $540 at Matches Fashion

The crystals elevate these traditionally bohemian round-frame sunglasses to new levels of elegant.

George Keburia Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $200 at Net-a-Porter

Sleek, simple and totally on-trend.

Vintage Myrtle Beach Cycling Sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters

You don’t need a bike to appreciate the sheer appeal of these shiny cycling sunnies.

Celine Eyewear Crystal-Embellished Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $458 at Matches Fashion

The kind of thing Iris Apfel would wear—if she found them at some hole-in-the-wall market, of course.

Vintage Rider Cycling Sunglasses, $20 at Urban Outfitters

A sleeker take on your dad’s favorite sunglasses.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.