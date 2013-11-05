StyleCaster
Winter Street Style: 10 Outfits That’ll Make You Want To Bundle Up

by
For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

That said (and in need of some chilly-weather outfit inspiration of our own!), we took to the streets and snapped several well-dressed denizens, and even an off-duty model or two.

Click through the gallery for some inspiring street style, and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

All photos by Jenny Norris

This winter, give your black beanie a rest and opt for an attention-grabbing color instead.

Photo: Jenny Norris

A masterclass in understated staples. So chic! 

Photo: Jenny Norris

How cool do these two look? We're totally stealing the leather pants + old tee + fur coat outfit.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Everything about this unique look works.

Photo: Jenny Norris

We love white shoes in winter. 

Photo: Jenny Norris

An oversize scarf is an easy way to winterize a fall outfit. 

Photo: Jenny Norris

Here's a solid example of how to rock a classic trench when the temperature falls.  

Photo: Jenny Norris

More fur!

Photo: Jenny Norris

Effortlessly cool and seasonally on point. 

Photo: Jenny Norris

Oversized pieces paired together make for an eye-catching outfit.

Photo: Jenny Norris

