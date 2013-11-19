12 Winter Street Style Outfits That Prove Bundling Up Can Be (Very) Cool

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

That said (and in need of some chilly-weather outfit inspiration of our own!), we took to the streets and snapped 12 well-dressed women who caught our eye for various reasons.

Click through the gallery for some inspiring street style, and let us know: Which look is your favorite? Be sure to check out the rest of our awesome street style shots here!

All photos by Jenny Norris