Winter To Spring Shopping: A Wedge For All Seasons

Winter To Spring Shopping: A Wedge For All Seasons

Dee
by

So I found the perfect boot for winter/spring, and being the kind, generous, selfless person that I am, I thought I’d share. As an added bonus, here are two killer outfits so you can stay comfy this winter and put and little spring in your step come May. All hail your new obsession: Jeffery Campbell Pixie Wedges, $190, at NastyGal.

110963 1295899325 Winter To Spring Shopping: A Wedge For All Seasons

FOR WINTER
1. J.Crew coat, $495, at J.crew
2. Standard Issue dress, $77, at Need Supply Co.
3. Marl cardigan, $113 at Pixie Market
4. Chishabana bracelet, $125 at Chrishabana
5. Aesa Necklace, for additonal info see Asea
6. American Apperal socks, $16, at American Apperal
7. The Hundreds sunglasses, $60 at The Hundreds

110913 1295891096 Winter To Spring Shopping: A Wedge For All Seasons

FOR SPRING
1. Asos dress, $78, at Asos
2. Levi’s jean jacket, $54 at Levi’s
3. Lauren Moshi scarf, $88, at Singer22
4. Faux Plug earring, $13, at Hot Topic
5. Illesteva sunglasses, $205 at Illesteva
6. LowLuv ring, $160, at Shopbop
7. Etched Column cuff, $8.80, at Forever21

