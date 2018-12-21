25 Winter-Themed Instagram Captions, Not Just a List of Quotes from “Elf”

In honor of the first day of winter, we’ve curated a list (by category, because we’re crazy) of winter solstice Instagram captions. And not the dumb kind, either. These ones are sure to have your BFF’s boyfriend’s sister copying you in no time. You see, as much as we hate to admit it, we all care about Instagram—especially during the holidays.

The whole fam is together, you’re all dolled up for whatever holiday party is coming up next, and if there’s snow involved, any random storefront can be the backdrop that turns your next pic into a Lifetime movie poster. Plus, let’s be real: you have to prove to everyone that you’ve got enviable AF plans all season. The only downside? It gets competitive—everyone is pretty much posting the same shit (Rockefeller Center, anyone?). But there’s one key factor that can elevate your Insta game above all your friends’.

Captions.

Seasonal quotes and captions that are truly witty are hard to come by, especially when you’re in the market for something seasonally-appropriate. Most are simply recycled “Elf” quotes that your friend got from her brother’s girlfriend’s BFF’s Instagram post, but pretends she thought of them herself because she’s too embarrassed to admit she’s a total stalker/copycat. But winter’s not all about Christmas—there are tons of other ways to caption your posts. You just haven’t thought of them yet! That’s where we come in.

Movie/TV Quote Instagram Captions

“Some people are worth melting for.” “Frozen”

“The cold never bothered my anyway.” “Frozen”

“Winter is coming.” (Game of Thrones)

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” “Home Alone 2”

“It’s a wonderful life.” “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Song Lyric Instagram Captions

“Having a cup of cheer.” (Based on “Holly Jolly Christmas”)

“No place like home for the holidays.” (“Home for the Holidays”)

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” (“It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas”)

“Jingle around the clock.” (“Jingle Bell Rock”)

“Let the Christmas spirit ring.” (“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”)

“All is calm, all is bright.” (“Silent Night”)

“Merry and bright.” (“White Christmas”)

“All I want for Christmas is you.” (“All I Want for Christmas is You”)

Funny Instagram Captions

“License to chill.”

“There’s snow place like home.”

“The snuggle is real.”

“Sleigh all day.”

“Let’s get this gingerbread.”

“I’m sorry for what I said when it was winter.”

“If you need me, I’ll be hibernating.”

Holiday-Themed Instagram Captions