25 Tasty Winter Smoothies to Blend up This Season

25 Tasty Winter Smoothies to Blend up This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothie Recipes
Photo: Parsley Vegan

While we normally associate smoothies with warm weather, there are plenty of creative ways to blend fruits and veggies for the cooler months, too. These winter-appropriate smoothies are ideal if you’re looking for a quick breakfast or snack alternative—so don’t write off smoothies just because it’s February.

First of all, smoothies are actually great warm (trust us on this one). Many of the recipes ahead have instructions on how to blend them up hot. Second, fruits and veggies are great for keeping you happy and healthy during winter, when everyone and their mother has a cold. These blends contain immune-boosting ingredients to help you stay flu-free all winter.

Ready to get blending? Ahead, check out 25 seasonal winter smoothies that you need to try.

STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Malted Coconut Hot Smoothie

Malted Coconut Hot Smoothie

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Cranberry Spice Smoothie

Cranberry Spice Smoothie

Photo: Wallflower Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Winter Detox Orange Ginger Turmeric Smoothie

Winter Detox Orange Ginger Turmeric Smoothie

Photo: The Endless Meal
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Apple, Elderflower, and Pomegranate Hot Smoothie

Apple, Elderflower, and Pomegranate Hot Smoothie

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Winter Fruit Green Smoothie

Winter Fruit Green Smoothie

Photo: Real Food and Ice Cream
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Power-Smoothie for the Winter

Power-Smoothie for the Winter

Photo: Try Try Try
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Immunity Boosting Triple Berry Kiwi Smoothie

Immunity Boosting Triple Berry Kiwi Smoothie

Photo: The Pretty Bee
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Oaty Mocha Hot Smoothie

Oaty Mocha Hot Smoothie

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Orange Carrot and Ginger Hot Smoothie

Orange Carrot and Ginger Hot Smoothie

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Green Apple Pie Smoothie

Green Apple Pie Smoothie

Photo: Leelalicious
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Almond Coconut Mocha Smoothie

Almond Coconut Mocha Smoothie

Photo: The Almond Eater
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Chocolate Berry Green Protein Smoothie

Chocolate Berry Green Protein Smoothie

Photo: Show Me the Yummy
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Beat the Winter Blues Smoothie

Beat the Winter Blues Smoothie

Photo: The Pretty Bee
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Green Smoothie Bowl with Coconut and Dark Chocolate

Green Smoothie Bowl with Coconut and Dark Chocolate

Photo: Parsley Vegan
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Hot Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Hot Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Photo: Clean Cuisine
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Anti-Inflammatory Mango and Turmeric Smoothie

Anti-Inflammatory Mango and Turmeric Smoothie

Photo: The Greedy Vegan
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Immunity Boosting Orange Smoothie

Immunity Boosting Orange Smoothie

Photo: Kristine's Kitchen Blog
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Hot Chocolate Breakfast Smoothie

Hot Chocolate Breakfast Smoothie

Photo: Running with Spoons
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Butternut Squash Pomegranate Smoothie

Butternut Squash Pomegranate Smoothie

Photo: Turnip the Oven
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Green Apple Cucumber Smoothie

Green Apple Cucumber Smoothie

Photo: Curious Nut
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Cranberry Apple Spinach Smoothie

Cranberry Apple Spinach Smoothie

Photo: Blender Happy
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Photo: Curious Nut
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Breakfast Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Breakfast Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Photo: Dishing Delish
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Pink Power Berry Smoothie

Pink Power Berry Smoothie

Photo: Live Eat Learn
STYLECASTER | Winter Smoothies | Vegan Gluten-Free Oatmeal Raisin Smoothie

Vegan Gluten-Free Oatmeal Raisin Smoothie

Photo: Turnip the Oven

