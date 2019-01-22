Don’t Knock Winter Shorts Until You’ve Tried ‘Em

Scroll To See More Images

Society’s journey to liking winter shorts has been a long and convoluted one. About a decade ago, winter shorts gained acceptance in the zeitgeist as both celebrities and style stars began pairing them with tights—effectively rendering shorts cold weather-friendly. But the move was a contentious one. Some rebelled against the notion of the shorts-and-tights combo, while others wholeheartedly embraced it. Winter shorts created a sharp divide in the fashion community, one that dissipated over the years that followed as the whole shorts-with-tights thing lost its once-trendy appeal. Since then, winter shorts have kept a generally low profile. Well, until now.

These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a digital clothing retailer that doesn’t have winter shorts on offer. Somewhere along the way, winter shorts made a comeback—and a quiet one. They crept back into our lives without us even noticing it—and certainly without us getting upset about it. Long gone are the days of uproarious debates about whether shorts and tights should be allowed to coexist; now, winter shorts inhabit all of our favorite stores and boutiques sans controversy. They’re practically the sartorial equivalent of a celebrity who had a rough couple years, disappeared from the spotlight and returned to live out the rest of their days in the calmest, most fulfilling way possible. This is, so to speak, winter shorts’ moment in the sun.

And they’re making the most of it. Winter shorts are available in myriad shapes, textiles and colors. It’s just as easy to find a pair of metallic lavender athletic shorts as it is to get your hands on a more classic, structured black leather option. No matter your feelings about the validity of wearing shorts in the middle of winter, you pretty much have to admit that there exists in this world a pair of winter shorts that is truly perfect for you and your aesthetic. I’m not saying you have to wear them. Just know—they’re there.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Cuffed Pleated Shorts, $548 at Farfetch

Because it’s way too hot (and—let’s be real—sweaty) to wear leather shorts in the summer, anyway.

Styland High-Rise Velvet Shorts, $202 at Farfetch

Velvet shorts rendered in one of the season’s favorite jewel tones? Yes, please.

Lightweight Denim Shorts, $60 at Topshop

These are practically begging to be paired with your favorite neutrals (and honestly, to be worn over tights).

MM6 Maison Margiela Checkered Loose Fitted Shorts, $220 at Farfetch

Long, flowy shorts are totally on the menu.

Styland Wide-Leg Shorts, $185 at Farfetch

Because winter neons are totally a thing.

Chloe Flap Pocket Shorts, $570 at Farfetch

Equestrian vibes in short form? Who knew such a magical thing existed?

Divine Heritage Faux Leather Proper Cuffed Shorts, $240 at Revolve

Pair these with your favorite winter sweater, and you’ve got cold weather chic style in a pinch.

Raey Tinsel Metallic Silk-Blend Shorts, $266 at Matches Fashion

Party pants are fun, but (winter!!) party shorts are funner.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Checked Shorts, $263 at Farfetch

Just try to tell me these were intended for summer wear. Just try.

Iro Paperbag Shorts, $443 at Farfetch

Because black leather isn’t the only leather short game in town.

Fleur du Mal High-Waisted Pleated Shorts, $195 at Farfetch

Fluffy shorts? All the more room to wear tights (or something) underneath.

Dolce & Gabbana High-Rise Leopard Shorts, $1,000 at Matches Fashion

Because nothing says winter like a metallic gold animal print—even if that print is rendered in short format.

MM6 Maison Margiela High Gloss Culottes, $252 at Farfetch

A high-fashion take on basketball shorts—and a surprisingly cute one, too.

Alice + Olivia Laurine Belted Velvet Shorts, $285 at Net-a-Porter

Because I can’t resist velvet anything when it’s 12 degrees outside. (Or honestly, when it’s any degrees outside.)

Ksenia Schnaider Reworked Denim Shorts, $310 at Shopbop

Denim done in a winter-appropriate way.

Shorts with Belt, $15.99 at Zara

At this point, I’m just looking for excuses to buy every leather short on my radar.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Leopard Print High-Rise Shorts, $500 at Matches Fashion

A sleeker—but still artsy—approach to the winter short.

3.1 Phillip Lim Origami Pleated Shorts, $475 at Farfetch

The exact image that comes to mind when someone says the phrase “winter shorts.”

Divine Heritage Faux Leather Proper Cuffed Short, $245 at Revolve

Perfect for going out in—regardless of temperature.

RedValentino Cady Shorts, $270 at Net-a-Porter

Office-appropriate (when worn with something underneath, of course).

Nicholas Check Suiting Shorts, $207 at Revolve

Plaid shorts just feel super wintry, don’t they?

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Distressed Flared Shorts, $195 at Farfetch

Because “grunge” and “winter shorts” are far from mutually exclusive.

Undercover Corduroy Shorts, $499 at Farfetch

Corduroy shorts with a leather look? A thing I never knew I needed—until now.

Stella McCartney High-Waisted Shorts, $590 at Farfetch

Because life is better with corduroy shorts in it.

Plaid Shorts, $12.99 at Zara

Perfect for winter—and those cold months that define the transitions between seasons.

IRO Stable Pleated Leather Shorts, $940 at Net-a-Porter

I can’t resist, OK?

MSGM Metallic Faux Leather Track Shorts, $230 at Farfetch

I have no idea how to wear these, but I am very positive I need and want them in my life.

