4 Winter Shoe Trends You Can Start Rocking Before It Gets Cold

My current Tiktok obsession is user Deanna Giulietti, known for sharing her outfit of the day, or ooh-ta-da, at the request of her adoring followers. “Back it up, back it up, peep the shoe,” she always says, “move it forward, move it over, peep the shoe.” The more I watch, the more I realize I really need to step up my footwear game, which is why I’m taking 2020 and 2021’s winter shoe trends so seriously.

OK, I’m kind of joking—Giulietti’s videos are just one of the many reasons I want to go shoe shopping. Another? This year’s trends are hella cute, and I don’t want to miss out.

I didn’t exactly dress up much this year, so even if my holiday celebrations are via video chat, I’m making sure I look my best. I need to remind everyone that I’m still stylish, after all! Catch me doing tons of weird positioning to ensure my shoes are visible while I Zoom.

I digress; let’s talk about the trends. This year, there’s a wide variety of trending silhouettes and details, and you can dress them up or down. Chloé made rain boots cool again with a single pair, and now, tons of chunky, monochrome lug sole rain boots are taking over street style. On a daintier note, loafers are back, and you can decide for yourself whether you’re into more traditional workwear styles or creative, dressy takes.

Given that we’re all starting to feel some separation anxiety from our slippers, it’s no surprise that fluffy sherpa and faux-fur styles are trending, too—but not all the looks this season are casual and cozy. Chains and literal shoe jewelry are all the rage, so catch me layering anklets over my footwear until I can afford the shoes on this list.

With that, I’ll let you peruse the styles below to get a true feel for what’s hot right now. These winter shoe trends will help you start off the holiday season on the right (stylish) foot, and you can wear them well into 2021, too. Enjoy!

Loafers

Once reserved for frat boys and business interns alone, loafers are now a cool-girl staple, and they add boss betch energy to any outfit. For a basic, wear-everywhere style, try the Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers in brown croc.

For a dressier option, the Louise Et Cie Everlane Loafer just went on sale, and I’m in love with the stylish chain detail—also a huge trend this season, but more on that later.

Wellies

When these Chloé Betty PVC Rain Boots hit the market, the fashion world went wild. Suddenly, wellies were seen as fashion-forward footwear, not thunderstorm necessities. They’re pricy, but damn, are they cute.

Lots of brands are now dropping solid-colored, lug-soled rain boots similar to the Chloés, but these PUMA Fenty x Chelsea Sneaker Boots have been around forever, and they look good rain or shine.

Fluff

Given that we’ve been wearing slippers all year, it’s no surprise that fluffy, fuzzy goodness is trending. These Andre Assous Philipa Loafers are two trends in one, and they’re basically a warm hug for your feet on a cold winter’s day.

If you want house shoes that you can wear to run errands, too, the UGG Fluffita Slippers are for you. These chunky sherpa flatforms are as funky as it gets, but trust me (yes, I own them!) they feel like heaven.

Chains

Chain details started gaining popularity in fall, and they’ll definitely continue to be cool well into winter 2021. These Aerosoles Ramen Flat are simple yet stunning, and the chunky chain elevates the comfortable, everyday ballet silhouette.

If you’re looking for some bejeweled boots, consider these Mango Chain Detail Leather Boots. This literally looks like you put an anklet on the outside of a pair of boots—on second thought, maybe buy an anklet and DIY this on boots you’ve already got.