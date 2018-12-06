StyleCaster
29 Next-Level Scarves Worth Cozying Up in This Winter

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Scarves are an abject necessity during the wintertime. But we’re so apt to neglect them. When was the last time you stocked up on statement-making winter scarves the same way you load your wardrobe with statement shoes, statement bags and statement sunnies? Though the scarf market is wide, diverse and colorful—with eye-catching pieces aplenty—we’ve typically relegated scarves to the realm of function, not fashion.

No longer—this season, your favorite retailers’ accessory selections are making a serious case for the statement scarf. And it’s about time our wardrobes responded in kind.

Before you dive head-first (neck-first?) into our statement scarf shopping guide, we recommend taking a good, hard look at your current scarf selection. What notes are you hitting? And more important, what notes are you missing? Whether you’re a minimalist who swears by the all-black-everything ensemble or a maximalist who prefers to load up on prints, textures and embellishments, there are undoubtedly a handful of scarves that could definitely find a home in your rotation.

A blanket scarf so cozy (and expansive) you could literally take a nap in it. A silk square scarf that drips with elegance—and packs a surprisingly warm punch. A classic striped or plaid scarf you could throw on anytime, anywhere, for a little extra cold-weather comfort. These are must-haves, regardless of aesthetic. And if you’re interested in particularly of-the-moment winter scarves, you’ll want to add faux fur and quilted varieties to your list, too.

Ahead, your everything guide to statement scarves. Whether you’re a scarf overlooker or a straight-up scarf fiend, you’re sure to stumble upon an array of options you could seamlessly weave into your winter wardrobe. Why shiver when you could sport a statement scarf instead?

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Plaid Scarf, $29.90 at Zara

Technicolor plaid is it. It is the thing. And we really, really, really want this scarf.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Cozy Plush Teddy Scarf, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite teddy scarf got the statement scarf treatment.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Jane Carr the Fauve Silk Twill Square Scarf, $355 at Neiman Marcus

Silk scarves can skew a little spring or fall. But those rendered in dark, wintry palettes—like this one—transcend seasonal boundaries. (Plus, they’re super warm. Seriously, we can’t recommend them enough.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Aessai Grace Merino Wool and Linen Blanket, $155 at Farfetch

Let’s be real—the best scarves are basically (wearable) blankets.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Cashmere Gaiter Infinity Scarf, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This teeny-tiny infinity scarf is basically a warm collar, and we’re not mad about it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Hat Attack Windowpane Blanket Scarf, $74 at Shopbop

A classic.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Wide Striped Blanket Scarf, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A winter scarf you can wear well into spring—and maybe even on summer’s breeziest days.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Frayed Gingham Scarf, $48 at Anthropologie

Winter gingham done right.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Gorski Fur Infinity Scarf, $295 at Neiman Marcus

Snuggle up in this, and you’ll be the envy of everyone who sees you (both because you’ll be super warm and because your outfit will be fire!).

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Madewell Rectangle Stripe Scarf, $65 at Shopbop

Classic, timeless, affordable—what’s not to love?

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Danielapi Fringe Striped Scarf, $239 at Farfetch

Something about this print feels distinctly animal printy—and we’re here for it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Heurueh Chill Out Pull Thru Faux Fur Scarf, $128 at Shopbop

Instant statement. (And instant warmth.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Frayed Camo Scarf, $48 at Anthropologie

Camo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Heavy Black Watch Check Scarf, $40 at Topshop

Topshop upped the vibrance on your favorite plaid scarf—and the result is truly head-turning.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Patchwork Pom-Pom Scarf, $39.90 at Zara

Statements on statements on statements.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Velvet Puffer Scarf, $50 at Topshop

Your favorite velvet quilt got turned into a scarf. (OK, velvet quilts aren’t really a thing—but this scarf is.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Kenzo Knitted Scarf, $133 at Farfetch

Next-level versatile; you could throw it over a T-shirt, sweatshirt, blazer or dress. (Try it—we dare you.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Eugenia Kim Colden Iconic Two-Tone Fur Scarf, $475 at Neiman Marcus

Announce your presence without saying a word.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

White + Warren Cashmere Intarsia Travel Wool Scarf, $350 at Shopbop

After we buy this scarf, we’re going to attempt to wrap it exactly as Shopbop did here. (Seriously, what is that sartorial sorcery? Looks cozy.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Graphic Faux Fur Scarf, $52 at Topshop

Seriously statement-making—and seriously warm.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Free People Freemont Fringe Bandana Scarf, $48 at Shopbop

Hard to go wrong with an oversized plaid bandana scarf.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

In Demand Scarf, $38 at Topshop

Logomania, done the winter way.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Striped Faux Fur Scarf, $39.90 at Zara

Keep things simple by throwing this over your go-to trench. Or go full power move by layering this over your favorite faux fur coat.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Burberry Oversized Mohair-Blend Scarf, $690 at Matches Fashion

This scarf is monstrous in size—and we’re into it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Charlotte Simone Popsicle Fur Scarf, $420 at Neiman Marcus

Layer this over your holiday dress for seriously statement-making holiday party style.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Nubby Blanket Scarf, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because you can’t go wrong with a neutral blanket scarf.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Adrienne Landau Mong Fur Boa Scarf, $295 at Shopbop

Like snuggling up with your favorite stuffed animal—kind of.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Saint Laurent Striped Knit Fringe Scarf, $595 at Farfetch

Throw this over your favorite black-on-black look to make a subtle statement (and, you know, stay warm.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 29 Scarves Worth Shopping This Winter

Herschel Supply Co. Featherless Scarf, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Your go-to puffy winter coat is officially available in scarf form.

