21 Winter Sale Finds You Can Definitely Still Wear This Spring

Seasonal sales are basically a drug to me—especially when I can sit in bed and browse for hours, Maggie Rogers’ new album on repeat. (Ah, bliss.) But shopping this time of year can be hard, because while it’s freezing out, you want to have a spring wardrobe ready to go as soon as it warms up. For those of us in denial that the Northeast has been hitting record low temperatures lately, there are a bunch of 2019 winter sales that actually have an abundance of spring-ready items. You won’t need to hide in that giant puffer coat forever, so get shopping!

At first glance, winter sales may seem to be filled with coats and fuzzy sweaters that you’ll have to put away come spring. But if you dig a little bit (seriously, like, the bare minimum of digging), you’ll find warmer weather clothing and accessories waiting to be bought. It’s like getting a head start on spring wardrobe shopping, but you also get outgoing winter-wear deals. I don’t consider myself very thrifty, but even I can’t pass up this shopping situation.

Plus, if you look closely, you can find all your spring basics at amazing prices—leaving you some wiggle room to splurge on more unique pieces when the 2019 spring lines are released. Stick with styles you know will still be hot in the upcoming spring, and shop trends later, knowing you’ve already got all the classic bases covered. Am I a genius? I think I might be a genius.

To get you started, I’ve rounded up 21 winter sale finds to help kickstart your spring wardrobe shopping. I promise it’ll be warm outside before you know it.

Current Air Ruffle Crop Wrap Blouse, $72 $28.50 at ASOS

So many ruffles—so little time.

Kendra Scott Dax Drop Earrings, $70 $46.90 at Nordstrom

Wearing these to every brunch ever.

Indigo Railroad Dress, $248 $174 at Kate Spade

A denim dress is a spring staple.

Marshmallow Buttondown, $228 $169.96 at Free People

You can wear this top now and when temperatures rise.

Nylon Bucket Hat, $15 $10 at Urban Outfitters

Become a bucket hat babe this year.

Print Long Silk Kimono, $149 $89.40 at Nordstrom

Kimonos are a perfect transition from wearing heavy jackets.

Asymmetric Pick Peplum Top, $35 $14.97 at Modcloth

Dress this top up or down—the possibilities are endless.

Straw Slippers, $70 $29.95 at Free People

Did someone say beach trip?!

Coco Polka Dot Belted Culotte Pant, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Try some pattern play by pairing polka dot pants (like these) with a floral top for spring.

Unique21 Hero Belted Striped Jumpsuit, $73 $48 at ASOS

As soon as it’s warm enough, I’m having a picnic and wearing this to it.

Tulip-Sleeve Mini Dress, $89.99 $39.99 at Madewell

BRB, trying to remember what actual blooming spring flowers look like.

Out from Under Striped Seamless Bungee Bodysuit, $34 $26 at Urban Outfitters

Layer this bodysuit up now, and strip it down when it warms up.

Topshop Floral Zip-Through Midi Dress, $95 $47.95 at Nordstrom

If this doesn’t scream spring, IDK what does.

Lunik Long-Sleeved Romper with Wrist Ties, $57 $38 at ASOS

I’m ready for all the pastels.

Caged Lucite Basket Bag, $88 $64.95 at Anthropologie

Picture this bag filled with cute sunnies, a book and sunscreen. It’s a spring dream!

Reservations Made Peplum Top, $55 $44.99 at Modcloth

Stop and smell the roses—when they finally bloom.

Unique21 Hero Paperbag-Waist Tie-Front Pants, $57 $35 at ASOS

Pair these pants with any spring top, and you’re set.

Calabasas Crop Top, $48 $19.95 at Free People

A black crop top is always a spring must-have.

Glamorous Stripe Plisse Cami Jumpsuit, $73 $45 at ASOS

This jumpsuit is perfect.

BDG High-Rise Stairway Jean, $89 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

I would wear these jeans every single day of spring.

In the Style Faux Suede Double Strap Mules, $49 $35 at ASOS

Pair with some bright spring colors, and these shoes just became your season staple.

