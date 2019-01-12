Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to seasonal shopping, a few staples tend to take precedence over a handful of oft-overlooked others. We prioritize winter scarves, winter coats, winter tights—sacrificing equally needed pieces, like winter shirts, winter skirts and of course, winter pants. Funnily enough, I’m more apt to buy pants during the calendar’s hottest months—when pants are far from required—than I am to shop them during the winter. But this is an abject mistake on my part, and I’m on a quest to rectify it.

Winter pants are the solution to the problem of low temperature-induced style monotony. Because figuring out what to wear when it’s frigid out is hard enough—doing so and making it look good four days in a row is a challenge worthy of sartorial Olympians, and honestly, how many of us own more than three pairs of (weather-appropriate) pants, anyway?

But in diversifying your winter pant selection, you rid yourself of this problem—at the least, you make it easier to deal with. Because your go-to black sweater looks entirely different when paired with wool palazzos, or tapered plaid pants, or corduroy cargos. Winter pants are an instant closet upgrade, immensely extending the half-life of your heavy winter rotation. So tell me again why you haven’t yet managed to stock up?

Chunky Corduroy Trousers, $85 at Topshop

Cargo pants get a bad rap. But with these stunning cords leading the pack, cargos’ collective reputation will be changed in no time.

Native Youth Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers, $28 at Topshop

On sale for nearly one-third of their original price—you’re welcome.

Evie Faux Leather Trouser Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Leather. Pants.

BDG Pink Soft Utility Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

I’d probably live in these if I could.

Daisy Street Peg Pants, $40 at ASOS

Striped pants have never looked this good.

Daisy Street Cargo Pants, $40 at ASOS

Is it bad that I want every part of this outfit? LMK.

L’Academie the Serpent Leather Pant, $448 at Revolve

Even night-out pants can be winter-appropriate.

Corduroy Button Trousers, $47.60 at Topshop

It’s winter—if you haven’t stocked up on corduroy, you’re definitely doing it wrong.

Check Button Peg Trousers, $75 at Topshop

The cropped trouser trend lives on.

Pink High-Waisted Pleated Pant, $82 at Urban Outfitters

We never met a millennial pink pant we didn’t like.

Delmonte Peg Trousers, $47 at Topshop

Dad trousers just got shockingly cool.

Wide-Leg Velvet Pants, $111 at ASOS

Date night calls.

Pants with Side Stripe, $22.99 at Zara

Because oversized pants—especially oversized pants with stripe detailing—are the ultimate addition to any professional wardrobe.

Lovers + Friends Zander Pant, $228 at Revolve

Tapered leather pants—with ruffled ankles. Need I say more?

Vintage Overdyed Camo Cargo Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Even camo cargos look cute these days.

Petar Petrov Harell Leopard-Print Jacquard Trousers, $1,052 at Matches Fashion

Look, if I had $1,000 to spend, the first place I’d drop it is on these trousers.

Paperbag-Waist Pants, $22.99 at Zara

So chic. So versatile. And so affordable.

Mara Hoffman Nellie Sweater Pants, $395 at Anthropologie

Sweater. Pants. Sweater pants.

Wow Colorful Check Tapered Pants, $56 at ASOS

I’m not sure whether these pants fall into the category of cargos, joggers or straight-up plaid trousers, but I do know they’re probably some combination of the three—and that I love them.

Check Peg Pants, $48 at ASOS

About to pair these with every T-shirt in my closet—just you wait.

Block Color Jogging Pants, $15.99 at Zara

OK, these are literal winter joggers. What are you waiting for?

Blue Cargo Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

These periwinkle trousers play well with sweaters, tees, denim jackets—and everything in between.

Off-White High-Waisted Check Trousers, $615 at Farfetch

I told you palazzos were on the menu.

Straight Fit Plaid Pants, $22.99 at Zara

Because you have enough plaid shirts. Now it’s time to load up on plaid pants.

Joseph Straight-Leg Jersey Sweatpants, $182 at Matches Fashion

Undoubtedly the sleekest pair of sweatpants you’ve ever seen.

Belted Eyelet Pegged Trousers, $35 at Topshop

A one-stop shop for statement-making style (and winter warmth!!).

Pinstripe D-Ring Trousers, $80 at Topshop

These pants are begging to help you stun at the office.

Chloe Tapered Wool Trousers, $675 at Farfetch

Where summer pants are near-unanimously flowy, winter pants offer stunning structured silhouettes.

Sister Jane Luxe Satin Tailored Pants, $98 at ASOS

More office-appropriate pants, because let’s be real, most of the time you’re wearing pants, you’re doing it at the office.

Lara High-Rise Cargo Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

More cargos to add to your repertoire, because cargos are having a moment, guys—and a surprisingly chic one, at that. (If you see this as anything but a blessing, you’re looking at it wrong.)

Masscob Jeanne Corduroy Trousers, $107 at Matches Fashion

Can anyone resist a jewel-toned corduroy? Anyone?

Plaid Pants, $25.99 at Zara

As far as we’re concerned, the more plaid pants, the merrier.

Lovers + Friends Liz Track Pant, $128 at Revolve

Think of these as winter-appropriate joggers. Is your closet ready, or what?

