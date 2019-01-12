StyleCaster
Share

Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to seasonal shopping, a few staples tend to take precedence over a handful of oft-overlooked others. We prioritize winter scarves, winter coats, winter tights—sacrificing equally needed pieces, like winter shirts, winter skirts and of course, winter pants. Funnily enough, I’m more apt to buy pants during the calendar’s hottest months—when pants are far from required—than I am to shop them during the winter. But this is an abject mistake on my part, and I’m on a quest to rectify it.

Winter pants are the solution to the problem of low temperature-induced style monotony. Because figuring out what to wear when it’s frigid out is hard enough—doing so and making it look good four days in a row is a challenge worthy of sartorial Olympians, and honestly, how many of us own more than three pairs of (weather-appropriate) pants, anyway?

But in diversifying your winter pant selection, you rid yourself of this problem—at the least, you make it easier to deal with. Because your go-to black sweater looks entirely different when paired with wool palazzos, or tapered plaid pants, or corduroy cargos. Winter pants are an instant closet upgrade, immensely extending the half-life of your heavy winter rotation. So tell me again why you haven’t yet managed to stock up?

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Chunky Corduroy Trousers, $85 at Topshop

Cargo pants get a bad rap. But with these stunning cords leading the pack, cargos’ collective reputation will be changed in no time.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Native Youth Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers, $28 at Topshop

On sale for nearly one-third of their original price—you’re welcome.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Evie Faux Leather Trouser Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Leather. Pants.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

BDG Pink Soft Utility Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

I’d probably live in these if I could.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Daisy Street Peg Pants, $40 at ASOS

Striped pants have never looked this good.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Daisy Street Cargo Pants, $40 at ASOS

Is it bad that I want every part of this outfit? LMK.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

L’Academie the Serpent Leather Pant, $448 at Revolve

Even night-out pants can be winter-appropriate.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Corduroy Button Trousers, $47.60 at Topshop

It’s winter—if you haven’t stocked up on corduroy, you’re definitely doing it wrong.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Check Button Peg Trousers, $75 at Topshop

The cropped trouser trend lives on.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Pink High-Waisted Pleated Pant, $82 at Urban Outfitters

We never met a millennial pink pant we didn’t like.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Delmonte Peg Trousers, $47 at Topshop

Dad trousers just got shockingly cool.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Wide-Leg Velvet Pants, $111 at ASOS

Date night calls.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Pants with Side Stripe, $22.99 at Zara

Because oversized pants—especially oversized pants with stripe detailing—are the ultimate addition to any professional wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Lovers + Friends Zander Pant, $228 at Revolve

Tapered leather pants—with ruffled ankles. Need I say more?

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Vintage Overdyed Camo Cargo Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Even camo cargos look cute these days.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Petar Petrov Harell Leopard-Print Jacquard Trousers, $1,052 at Matches Fashion

Look, if I had $1,000 to spend, the first place I’d drop it is on these trousers.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Paperbag-Waist Pants, $22.99 at Zara

So chic. So versatile. And so affordable.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Mara Hoffman Nellie Sweater Pants, $395 at Anthropologie

Sweater. Pants. Sweater pants.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Wow Colorful Check Tapered Pants, $56 at ASOS

I’m not sure whether these pants fall into the category of cargos, joggers or straight-up plaid trousers, but I do know they’re probably some combination of the three—and that I love them.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Check Peg Pants, $48 at ASOS

About to pair these with every T-shirt in my closet—just you wait.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Block Color Jogging Pants, $15.99 at Zara

OK, these are literal winter joggers. What are you waiting for?

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Blue Cargo Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

These periwinkle trousers play well with sweaters, tees, denim jackets—and everything in between.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Off-White High-Waisted Check Trousers, $615 at Farfetch

told you palazzos were on the menu.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Straight Fit Plaid Pants, $22.99 at Zara

Because you have enough plaid shirts. Now it’s time to load up on plaid pants.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Joseph Straight-Leg Jersey Sweatpants, $182 at Matches Fashion

Undoubtedly the sleekest pair of sweatpants you’ve ever seen.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Belted Eyelet Pegged Trousers, $35 at Topshop

A one-stop shop for statement-making style (and winter warmth!!).

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Pinstripe D-Ring Trousers, $80 at Topshop

These pants are begging to help you stun at the office.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Chloe Tapered Wool Trousers, $675 at Farfetch

Where summer pants are near-unanimously flowy, winter pants offer stunning structured silhouettes.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Sister Jane Luxe Satin Tailored Pants, $98 at ASOS

More office-appropriate pants, because let’s be real, most of the time you’re wearing pants, you’re doing it at the office.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Lara High-Rise Cargo Pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

More cargos to add to your repertoire, because cargos are having a moment, guys—and a surprisingly chic one, at that. (If you see this as anything but a blessing, you’re looking at it wrong.)

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Masscob Jeanne Corduroy Trousers, $107 at Matches Fashion

Can anyone resist a jewel-toned corduroy? Anyone?

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Plaid Pants, $25.99 at Zara

As far as we’re concerned, the more plaid pants, the merrier.

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Pants That Will Keep You Looking Trendy and Feeling Warm AF

Lovers + Friends Liz Track Pant, $128 at Revolve

Think of these as winter-appropriate joggers. Is your closet ready, or what?

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share