Winter Overalls Make Me Happier Than Any Other Clothing Item

The phrase “winter overalls” sounds oxymoronic at worst and too-good-to-be-true at best. Because overalls are strictly a spring/summer subject—they’re the stuff of park frolicking, and outdoor picnicking, and channeling Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia. Overalls aren’t compatible with snow, or slush, or ice—or any other treacherous weather phenomenon that strikes between the months of December and February.

But I’m here to let you know that not only do winter overalls exist. They exist en masse—at all of your favorite retailers—and they’re exactly as delightful as they sound.

Zara was the first to tip me off to the idea that winter overalls could be more than a fever dream. The store stocked up on a few pairs of the item—all of which felt distinctly more Scandinavian than their denim counterparts, leaving them feeling distinctly winter-appropriate, too. I bought a black pair and a camel pair, because when winter overalls come a-knocking, you stock up—and you stock up quick. (I’ve managed to combine my overalls with a handful of turtlenecks, sweaters and flannel button-downs so far, so you can rest assured knowing they’re exactly as winter-friendly as advertised.)

But Zara isn’t the only fast-fashion destination with winter overalls on offer. Urban Outfitters has some, too. Forever 21 has some solidly streetwear-inspired options. And true to form, ASOS is selling every kind of winter overall you can imagine. Whether you’re looking for cozy corduroy, versatile linen, ever-edgy nylon or something else entirely, you’re sure to find something worth shopping before winter ends. And naturally, we’ve compiled a shortlist to help you do so.

Contrast Stitched Overalls, $23.99 at Forever 21

I had to talk myself out of adding these to my wishlist. (I’m trying to shop less this year, OK?)

Textured Weave Rustic Jumpsuit, $29.99 at Zara

Own ’em. Can’t stop wearing ’em. Never wanna take ’em off.

Wide Corduroy Overalls, $129 at & Other Stories

Aren’t these the most delightful damn thing you’ve ever seen?

BDG Faux Leather Pinafore Dress, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Jumpers are just overall dresses, so they totally count, too.

Minimal Overall, $28 at ASOS

Office-appropriate winter overalls? Yes, please.

Monki Cord Wide-Leg Overalls, $44.50 at ASOS

These corduroy overalls play just as well with tennis shoes as they do with heels or booties.

Velvet Workwear Utility Overalls, $65 at & Other Stories

These velvet patchwork overalls are super badass. And it gets better: You can detach the top and wear the bottoms as straight-up pants if you ever get tired of the whole one-piece thing.

BDG Corduroy Overall, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Classic overalls, rendered in a palette fit for winter.

The Ragged Priest Overall, $72 at ASOS

The fast-fashion version of the ski coverall—and yes, it’s fit for day-to-day wear.

Denim Overall, $56 at ASOS

Another one I had to talk myself out of adding to my wishlist. (It’s so cute, though.)

Button-Front Jumpsuit, $29 at Topshop

Part-overall, part-jumpsuit, part-bona fide pajama. When that’s the trifecta you’re dealing with, you can’t really lose.

Phoebe Pinstripe Pinafore Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Pinstripe overalls are officially your new favorite thing to wear over T-shirts, and button-downs, and pretty much everything else you own.

Straight-Leg Corduroy Overalls, $99.99 at Madewell

Corduroy. Overalls. Need I say more?

Plaid Corduroy Jumpsuit, $29.99 at Zara

These overalls double as a straight-up jumpsuit for days when you’re too indecisive to figure out what to wear under them.

Lazy Oaf Happy Dungareee Overall, $115 at Urban Outfitters

Overalls covered in smiley faces offer the best of omens.

Corduroy Overall Dress, $118 at Madewell

Because the more corduroy overalls the better. And the more jumpers the better.

Collusion Leather Look Overalls, $30.50 at ASOS

Oh yeah, leather overalls are definitely on the menu.

Herringbone Tweed Overalls, $29.90 at Forever 21

A one-stop shop for fashion-forward, office-appropriate style.

Oversized Suspender Pants, $38 at Forever 21

Your favorite pink joggers got the winter overall treatment.

Uncut Cord Overall, $76 at ASOS

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to buy these overalls and style them exactly like ASOS did.

Noisy May Check Overall Jumpsuit, $57 at ASOS

Thank you to ASOS for making V-neck overalls happen, one pair at a time.

Plaid Overall Jumpsuit, $29.99 at Zara

Perfect for the person who likes the idea of a one-piece, but doesn’t like the idea of obstructing the world’s view of their shirt.

Mod Moto Overalls, $148 at Free People

Edgy enough to wear out on the weekend. (Don’t believe me? Try it.)

Gus Overalls, $35 at Free People

Train conductor vibes without skewing too costume-y—the ultimate overall sweet-spot.

ZW Premium Corduroy Jumpsuit, $29.99 at Zara

Bought ’em the moment I saw ’em.

Overall Midi Skirt, $69 at & Other Stories

Who needs a pencil skirt when you can have pencil skirt overalls?

Collusion Nylon Tech-Zip Pocket Overalls, $56 at ASOS

Delightfully edgy. Delightfully winter-appropriate. Delightfully overalls.

