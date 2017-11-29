StyleCaster
50 Stylish Winter Outfits Worth Copying

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

Winter seems to add an extra element of complexity to looking cute. On the one hand, you can play with layers and add visual interest. On the other hand, you have to dress warm enough to walk from one place to another but not so warm that you find yourself completely undressing every time you walk into a heated room.

But you can be both stylish and comfortable during the winter. It just takes a little creativity.

Take a look at this gallery of winter-wear inspiration from street fashion and our favorite bloggers. There’s endless amounts of big coats, chic scarves and cozy hats to spark ideas for cold-weather fashion. Click through the gallery to get started.

A version of this article originally appeared in December 2013.

1 of 51
50 fall + winter outfit ideas | @stylecaster

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Come Over to the Dark Side We Have Candy

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Tanesha Awasthi

Photo: From Brussels With Love

Photo: The Fashion Cuisine

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Miss Pandora

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: The Fashion Cuisine

Photo: Soraya Bakhtiar

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Scent of Obsession

Photo: Melike Nin Stil Gunlugu

Photo: Sparkles in Paris

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Kelly Augustine

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: La Vie Du Papillon

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Bekleidet

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Z-hours

Photo: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: Diva Na Urlopie

Photo: Official Dressed

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Tie Bow Tie

Photo: Marilyn's Closet

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Anouska

Photo: Jestem Kasia

Photo: City Fashion Food

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: City Fashion Food

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Cara Loren

Photo: Blonde Bedhead

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: The Fashion Fruit

Photo: Fashion and Style

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: Mango and Salt

