11 Cold Weather Outfits So Cute You’ll Actually Look Forward to Wearing Them

The question of what to wear on an extremely cold day torments those of us who’d call ourselves fashion-minded. Because it’s one thing to dress for the weather, and quite another to wear something you actually enjoy seeing yourself in. This seemingly unsolvable dilemma looms over us, haunting our every thought: Will I ever stumble upon a winter outfit that’s equal parts cute and cozy?

But what if we altered our approach? What if we viewed cold weather as something that widens our pool of sartorial options, rather than something that restricts it? Sure, you need a closed-toe shoe, a cozy knit, a jacket. But with each added layer, the number of outfit permutations you can conjure up increases. Cute winter outfit ideas may seem hard to come by, but once you have the right baseline wardrobe, they absolutely abound.

Now, rethinking your entire wardrobe may seem like a heavy lift—not to mention, an incredibly expensive undertaking. And really, can’t you survive one season of wearing the same hyper-functional outfit every day? The answer is: No. You don’t deserve that monotony. You deserve a robust wardrobe, full of winter pieces that are as statement-making as they are practical. And you deserve to come by that wardrobe affordably. Genuinely cute, budget-friendly finds are too abundant to break the bank every time you shop. And it’s not like these are mere seasonal necessities; do your shopping right this time around, and you’ll be styling these pieces for years—maybe even decades—to come.

We’ve taken the liberty of pulling some of our favorite budget-friendly winter pieces, and we’ve styled them into cute, cozy cold-weather looks. The work’s already been done for you—all you need to do is press “add to cart.”

1. Everyday Dress-Up

Everybody needs a go-to cold-weather outfit that can take them anywhere—ideally, one that isn’t banal. Wear this versatile blend of neutral basics and statement pieces to any engagement: work, brunch, the movies, a friend’s party. No matter the time of day or the day of the week, it’s got you.

This ruched metallic top is as fit for a party as it is for a day at work. The secret’s in the styling.

Because everyone deserves a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg jeans.

No closet is complete without a statement bootie. This shoe’s print and palette make it an excellent pinch-hitter.

Trench coats are always a good idea. And trench coats rendered in shades fit for any season? They’re an even better one.

Thanks to these trendy earrings, you can bring your love of the celestial with you everywhere you go this season.

2. Sleek, Sleek Satin

The classic shirt/skirt/cardigan combo need not be boring. Play with color, texture, and accessories, and you’ll end up with a look so cute you’ll be searching for excuses to wear it all year long.

A basic turtleneck is a cold-weather must. And this bodysuit will ensure your top stays tucked into whatever bottom you pair it with.

The satin slip skirt is still having a moment—this time in a decidedly autumnal shade.

Tired of the black boots on black tights thing? Opt for an all-white statement shoe, instead.

The weather may be dreadful, but this excessively cozy cardigan is sure to put a smile on your face every time you slip into it.

Because no jewelry collection is complete without a pair of sleek, thick hoops.

The headband’s comeback is well-timed for winter. Use it as a hat alternative—and one that actually leaves you hair looking good.

3. Spots and Slips

Combining all your comfiest basics is a surefire way to end up with something that’s as cozy as it is cute. Sport your favorite T-shirt, your trendiest satin skirt, your fluffiest coat, and your go-to booties. Snuggly-chic magic awaits.

A T-shirt that fully understands you.

A skirt this sleek transcends seasonality. But it now, and wear it for the next 365 days.

A black ankle boot with enough detail to really stand out.

Because really, the animal print coat trend will outlive us all.

Head in the clouds? Let these out-of-this-world earrings keep your head among the moon and stars, instead.

4. Luxe Lazy

The beauty of the enduring athleisure movement? It invites us all to wear sweatsuits 24/7. This outfit is proof you can go full cozy and still look chic.

This lace-up sweater is perfect for lazy days and nights out, alike.

Joggers so cozy you’ll be tempted to live in them—and so cute you actually probably could.

This boot can hold its own against even the baggiest pair of sweatpants. Its clunky form will complement the laziest pants in your closet (rather than getting overwhelmed by their silhouette), and its chunky heel offers just enough elegance to dress up any look (without sacrificing your comfort).

These heart-adorned drop earrings are too delightful to pass up. And they bring out the inherent aughtsiness of this cozy look.

Yes, this hoodie is rendered in longline cardigan form. And yes, we’ll be wearing it every day this season.

5. Nod to Mod

This winter-friendly look nods to all of this season’s favorite trends at once. Western wear? Check. The mod movement? Check. Our early aughts obsession? Check. We’ve even snuck in an animal print and a neon knit to ensure all your bases are covered.

Super-fuzzy knits are always fun. But super-fuzzy knits in vibrant shades of pink? We can’t imagine anything lovelier.

Wear this statement-making skirt with your favorite tights on super-cold days, and sport it with boots on slightly warmer ones.

These pointed-toe booties nod to the cowgirl trend without veering too on-the-nose. A statement shoe that’s referential without being obvious? Yes, please.

Rhinestone-covered, heart-shaped hoop earrings are a welcome addition to any outfit.

This faux fur-lined beauty is a little warmer than your average denim jacket, but it’s still streamlined enough to wear under a coat (if the forecast calls for it).

6. Let’s Party

Fortunately (or unfortunately), parties don’t stop the moment temperatures drop. Look extra while remaining incredibly cozy by layering your favorite party dress over your go-to turtleneck. (And let the accessories do the rest of the work for you.)

This lettuce-hem mock neck top is all kinds of delightful. And it looks cozy enough to wear on the daily, too.

Remember, winter is just an excuse to wear all your favorite mini dresses. (When else are you so frequently wearing tights?)

These earrings know what’s up.

Pairing a party dress with heeled boots is obvious. Throwing on a pair of combat boots, instead? Now that’s bold. (Remind yourself of that the next time snow’s covering the ground on a Friday night.)

This sleek trench coat would look great layered over any outfit you throw together this season.

Not only will this velvet headband keep your ears warm in the frigid winter weather, but it’ll also elevate any ensemble you slip into. Two words: Win/win.

7. Sleepy Sunday

Because some days, you can’t be bothered to wear anything other than a fluffy sweater, some seriously cozy velvet pants, and the comfiest boots in your closet. And that’s OK. (Honestly, it’s not just OK. It’s beautiful.)

No winter wardrobe is complete without a seriously cozy sweater. Find one that’s so cute you’re willing to wear it every day.

Purple. Velvet. Flare. Pants. Need we really say more?

Yes, your favorite faux fur-lined boots are finally cool again. Wear them as often as you like, and do so unabashedly.

Because one pair of heart-shaped earrings simply isn’t enough.

This adorable coat will add a touch of elegance to any look, but it’s low-key enough not to threaten your sleepy Sunday aesthetic.

8. Just in Jewel Tones

All-black-everything ensembles abound during the winter. But jewel tones are abundantly on offer—and you don’t have to limit your look to just one. Add a little punchiness to your wardrobe’s palette by stocking up on your favorite saturated shades, and try combining a few of them. You might end up with a new cold-weather outfit you’re actually excited to wear.

The slightly puffy sleeve on this mock neck top is not only incredibly on-trend, but also incredibly cozy.

Give us any excuse to wear satin wide-leg pants, and we will embrace it wholeheartedly.

Excuse us while we wear these ’80s-inspired statement earrings every single day this season.

Because all-white and all-black ankle boots aren’t your only options.

For the shopper who prefers their leather jacket with a little delicate detailing.

9. Layers on Layers

Pieces you thought were exclusively fit for spring and summer may work just as well during the fall and winter—the trick is in the layering. Pair knee-high boots with your slinkiest midi skirts. Throw a cardigan over your favorite tank. And always—always—seal the deal with a coat.

This chic bodysuit is fit for wear every day—and every night—this season.

Your favorite satin slip skirt will look excellent juxtaposed with your fluffiest knit.

Wear your cardigan as a top, and drape it over your shoulder just so to reveal the chic tank underneath.

Knee-high boots and midi skirts are an endlessly underrated—and endlessly stylish—combo.

Because sometimes the pop of color you want is a subtle one.

A coat sure to play well with anything you pair it with.

10. Texture Play

Puffer coats get a bad rap, but they can add a seriously dynamic touch to any cold-weather ensemble. Add contrast to your look by pairing your go-to puffer coat with pieces in different colors, textures, and silhouettes. (Or, in the case of this outfit, do all three at the same time.)

If you’re not one for the ugly holiday sweater, maybe you can get behind the ugly holiday tee?

High-waisted (faux) leather skirts are a worth addition to any wardrobe, no matter the time of year.

Winter is one of the few seasons where it makes sense to have a lot of fun with socks. Layer sparkly socks under your favorite open-toed heels to render them winter-friendly, or simply slide them on before slipping into your favorite ankle boots to add a little extra something to your look.

Because it’s basically impossible to go wrong with a classic black stiletto boot.

This celestial earring set is perfect for mixing and matching, so you can go as bold or as subtle as you want to.

Anyone who claims puffer coats are inherently ugly has clearly never seen this jacket.

11. Plush Luxury

When in doubt, combine the coziest textiles in your closet. Who said cropped cotton sweaters, lavish velvet skirts, and fluffy (faux) shearling coats were mutually exclusive?

This cropped sweater is so snuggly-chic you’ll be tempted to wear it every day this season.

Let this red velvet midi skirt become the centerpiece of every outfit you craft this season.

These aughts-inspired hoop earrings will render any look a little trendier.

Can’t go wrong with a classic block-heel bootie.

Frigid winter weather and too-cold office temperatures are no match for this incredibly fluffy, incredibly delightful faux shearling coat.

