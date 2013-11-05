Winter Outfit We Love: Check Out How This Street Style Star Wears Red Gloves

Every day this week, we’ll be posting one winter outfit that we think is a total home run. Meaning, everything about the look works from top to bottom, and it’s not only stylish, but also unique, comfortable, and totally worth copying. First up: This perfect preppy-with-a-twist ensemble.

What doesn’t work about this outfit is the real question, as she’s pretty much nailed every aspect of a look that’s both seasonal and stylish. Apart from her chic use of black and white, here’s what caught our eye most.

The gloves: We love the idea of wearing all neutrals, then setting off an outfit with a pop of color. These red gloves are the first thing we noticed, and they pretty mich make the outfit.

The accessories: Her coveted vintage Moschino belt, and her statement sunglasses aren’t understated, but they work amazing well with the rest of the look.

The horizontal stripes: There’s nothing we love more than a girl who breaks the hackneyed “no wide stripes” rule. She’s proof that horizontal lines look chic and flattering while styled thoughtfully. (And check out 50 more fashion rules that it’s time to break here!)

Photo: Imaxtree