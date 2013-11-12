StyleCaster
Need Winter Outfit Inspiration? Here Are 15 Street Style Looks Straight From NYC

Need Winter Outfit Inspiration? Here Are 15 Street Style Looks Straight From NYC

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

That said (and in need of some chilly-weather outfit inspiration of our own!), we took to the streets and snapped 15 well-dressed denizens, and even an off-duty model and street style star (ahem, Nick Wooster) or two.

Click through the gallery for some inspiring street style, and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

All photos by Jenny Norris

Inspiring winter street style straight from New York City.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Inspiring winter street style straight from New York City.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

Photo: Jenny Norris

