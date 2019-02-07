Discounted Winter Maxi Dresses You Can Score on Sale Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Our winter wardrobe have gone from banal and practical to chic and surprisingly fashion-forward, all thanks to one genre of clothing: winter maxi dresses. We’re officially convinced that winter maxi dresses—which, by the way, we didn’t even know existed before the beginning of this year—are the secret to staying warm while looking chic AF. And the best news of all? Right now, there are tons of winter maxi dresses on sale.

For too long, the maxi dress has seemed exclusively reserved for the calendar’s warmest months. And while its inherently breezy silhouette does lend itself exceptionally well to heat and humidity, its length makes it a perfect candidate for winter wear—especially when rendered in thicker, cold weather-friendly fabrics. Now, you can elevate your winter wardrobe and keep your ankles warm and cozy at the same damn time. Plus, winter maxi dresses are all-in-one outfits; slip into one, and you’re dressed for the day.

Look, we get it—this winter maxi dress news is too little, too late. Winter seems like it’s nearing a close—and after all, didn’t the groundhog predict an early spring? While we’d love for that to be the case, the truth is, spring doesn’t officially start until March 20; we still have weeks of winter to grapple with. The upside is that stores have already transitioned out most of their winter pieces, dumping them in the sale section to make room for trendy spring options. Meaning it’s not too little, too late. Not only do you still have weeks to wear winter maxi dresses—but you have the opportunity to score all the winter maxi dresses you want on sale right now.

Adam Lippes Floral Flared Dress, $255 $850 at Farfetch

This edgy maxi would look great at the office—especially paired with your favorite winter booties.

Rick Owens Lilies Straight-Fit Maxi Dress, $306 $346 at Farfetch

Throw your go-to cardigan or coat over this sleek maxi, and you’re in business for any occasion on your calendar.

JDY Long-Sleeve Floral Print Maxi Dress, $31.50 $45 at ASOS

Because wintry bohemian style is totally a thing.

Jill Stuart Floral Jacquard Dress, $225 $750 at Farfetch

Literally a floor-length sweater dress. Snuggle up.

Costume National Long Dress, $293 $586 at Farfetch

Endlessly versatile—and honestly, perfect for any season.

NYTT Swing Maxi Tank Dress, $52 $117 at ASOS

The perfect thing to pair with snow boots. (Just, you know, layer a coat on top.)

Borgo de Nor Teodora Floral Print Maxi Dress, $307 $767 at Farfetch

This floral maxi is begging to be paired with all kind of accessories—scarves, shoes, jewelry, you name it.

Let’s Dance Maxi Dress, $169.95 $230 at Free People

A winter maxi dress you can literally layer over another winter maxi dress—or just wear over tights and your favorite turtleneck.

Mira Mikati Scribble Print Ruched Waist Dress, $312 $624 at Farfetch

Become a walking work of (abstract) art. Because you can.

All Eyes on You Maxi Dress, $149.95 $228 at Free People

Practical and perfect for any occasion.

Layeur Metallic Long Dress, $183 $366 at Farfetch

Get your winter metallic fix while staying warm AF.

Stine Goya Liv Crushed Velvet Maxi Dress, $270 $540 at Farfetch

It’s floor-length velvet—does that really require any justification?

L’Autre Chose Dog Print Long Dress, $223 $556 at Farfetch

A one-stop shop for instant (and weather-appropriate) chic style.

Susan Dress, $199.95 $488 at Free People

The sexiest thing you could wear to a winter party—and it’ll keep you warm, too.

Marieta Dress, $149.95 $380 at Free People

So cute—and veritably wearable during any season.

Stine Goya Metallic Woven Maxi Dress, $288 $480 at Net-a-Porter

Can you imagine anything more statement-making than a floor-length, puffy-sleeve metallic yellow gown? Yeah, me neither.

Daniela Pancheri Print Detail Dress, $231 $330 at Farfetch

So cozy you’ll want to live in it. So versatile you actually probably could.

Lost Ink Leopard Print Dress, $41 $103 at ASOS

Because when life hands you a floor-length leopard print dress that doesn’t look over-the-top, you buy it—and wear it.

Solace London Colorblock Maxi Dress, $258 $430 at Farfetch

Wear this, and everyone will think you’re a street style star. Seriously, try it.

Rick Owens Cotton-Jersey Maxi Dress, $200 $400 at Net-a-Porter

A winter maxi you could certainly wear during spring.

Jacquemus Jemaa Wool Dress, $268 $670 at Shopbop

Floor-length wool—chic winter armor if we’ve ever seen it.

MMD Maison Margiela Printed Maxi Dress, $239 $598 at Farfetch

I mean. This is your opportunity to be a human disco ball. Why wouldn’t you take it?

Aspesi Long Dress, $223 $557 at Farfetch

Floor-length velvet is always a good idea.

Maternity City Maxi Tea Dress, $24 $48 at ASOS

Available in maternity (and standard) sizes, because everyone deserves access tot he winter maxi dress trend.

Coco Printed Maxi Dress, $34.97 $50 at Free People

I don’t know how wintry this feels, but I do know it’s pretty—and currently on sale.

Michael Lo Sordo Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress, $197.50 $395 at Net-a-Porter

A no-fail addition to any closet.

Religion Cap-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $105 $170 at ASOS

Tie-dye’s making a comeback, and this edgy take on the trend feels totally winter-friendly.

Keepsake Better Days Gown, $200 $225 at Shopbop

Get in on 2019’s ruffle trend while staying totally warm.

Ichi Flutter-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $28.50 $65 at ASOS

I mean, what’s not to love about a T-shirt maxi dress?

Layeur Loose Fit Dress, $137 $341 at Farfetch

Pretty sure this would play well with any accessory you own.

Mesh Maxi Dress, $54 $135 at ASOS

OK, you might get cold, but you’ll look incredible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.