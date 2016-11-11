25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

Hate to break it to you guys, but it’s about to get cold. Like, wear-three-sweaters-and-a-coat cold. (Unless you live in California, I guess, in which case enjoy your mildly breezy December 😎.) And with the plummeting mercury comes ever more layers of clothes—and, unless you’re ready to get creative, not necessarily any new ways of pairing them.

For most of us, the formula of leggings/jeans + sweater + coat rules most of our outdoor wardrobes post-November. But if you could switch it up—in a way that didn’t involve spending an hour in front of your closet in the morning—wouldn’t you? Try a monochromatic look, add another layer to your standard shirt-and-skirt ensemble, or switch up the proportions for something a little more unexpected (hopefully, without buying more than a piece or two).

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 creative ways to get the most out of your cold-weather wardrobe, from doubling up on outerwear to getting inventive with your winter accessories.