25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

Hate to break it to you guys, but it’s about to get cold. Like, wear-three-sweaters-and-a-coat cold. (Unless you live in California, I guess, in which case enjoy your mildly breezy December 😎.) And with the plummeting mercury comes ever more layers of clothes—and, unless you’re ready to get creative, not necessarily any new ways of pairing them.
MORE: 13 Essential Fashion Instagrams You Probably Don’t Follow—Yet
For most of us, the formula of leggings/jeans + sweater + coat rules most of our outdoor wardrobes post-November. But if you could switch it up—in a way that didn’t involve spending an hour in front of your closet in the morning—wouldn’t you? Try a monochromatic look, add another layer to your standard shirt-and-skirt ensemble, or switch up the proportions for something a little more unexpected (hopefully, without buying more than a piece or two).
MORE: 20 Fur Stoles to Wear All Winter Long
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 creative ways to get the most out of your cold-weather wardrobe, from doubling up on outerwear to getting inventive with your winter accessories.