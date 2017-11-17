20 Savory Winter Kale Recipes to Cozy Up With

Believe it or not, kale is in season until December, meaning you can enjoy the freshest batch of this dark green leafy vegetable when you’re stuck inside even on the coldest of winter days. And after clicking around, it’s safe to say that winter kale recipes are plentiful.

Maybe that’s because there are endless ways to prepare this great-for-you veggie. From sautéing and steaming to munching it raw, you can get all its benefits—including fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and B6 to contribute to your heart health—all while eating a tasty, hearty meal.

Get some serious kale recipe inspo, ahead.