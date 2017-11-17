StyleCaster
20 Savory Winter Kale Recipes to Cozy Up With

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Easy GF Recipes

Believe it or not, kale is in season until December, meaning you can enjoy the freshest batch of this dark green leafy vegetable when you’re stuck inside even on the coldest of winter days. And after clicking around, it’s safe to say that winter kale recipes are plentiful.

Maybe that’s because there are endless ways to prepare this great-for-you veggie. From sautéing and steaming to munching it raw, you can get all its benefits—including fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and B6 to contribute to your heart health—all while eating a tasty, hearty meal.

Get some serious kale recipe inspo, ahead.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Vegan Mushroom Gravy Pie

Vegan Mushroom Gravy Pie

Photo: The First Mess
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Garlicky Kale Mushroom Pasta

Garlicky Kale Mushroom Pasta

Photo: Garden in the Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Butternut Squash Noodle Hash

Butternut Squash Noodle Hash

Photo: Easy G-Free Recipes
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Winter Kale and Quinoa Salad

Winter Kale and Quinoa Salad

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Vegan Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna with Garlic Bechamel Sauce

Vegan Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna with Garlic Bechamel Sauce

Photo: My Darling Vegan
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Winter Kale Falafel

Winter Kale Falafel

Photo: Well and Full
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Parmesan Chicken and Kale Saute

Parmesan Chicken and Kale Saute

Photo: The Kitchn
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Cannellini Bean Carrot Kale Soup

Cannellini Bean Carrot Kale Soup

Photo: The Rustic Foodie
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Chickpea Rice Kale Soup

Chickpea Rice Kale Soup

Photo: Well Vegan
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Healthy Kale Egg Breakfast Cups

Healthy Kale Egg Breakfast Cups

Photo: Taste and See
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | The Best Potato Soup

The Best Potato Soup

Photo: Bunny's Warm Oven
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Easy Kale Soup with White Beans and Potatoes

Easy Kale Soup with White Beans and Potatoes

Photo: Umami Girl
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Tuscan Kale and Lentil Soup

Tuscan Kale and Lentil Soup

Photo: The Healthy Maven
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Kale and Sweet Potato Winter Bliss Bowl

Kale and Sweet Potato Winter Bliss Bowl

Photo: Cheeky Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup

Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Warm Winter Kale and Delicata Squash Salad

Warm Winter Kale and Delicata Squash Salad

Photo: Do You Even Paleo
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | One Pot Garlic Chicken Pasta

One Pot Garlic Chicken Pasta

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | BBQ Chicken Kale and Quinoa Bowl

BBQ Chicken Kale and Quinoa Bowl

Photo: Aggie's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowls with Sun Dried Tomato Sauce

Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowls with Sun Dried Tomato Sauce

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Savory Winter Kale Recipes | 20-Minute Chicken and Tortellini Soup with Kale

20-Minute Chicken and Tortellini Soup with Kale

Photo: Family Food on the Table

