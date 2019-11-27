Cozy Winter Jackets That’ll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With

Scroll To See More Images

When the holiday tunes start blaring from the radio and you switch your seat warmers to high, you know it’s time to start donning those cute winter jackets. Unlike coats, winter jackets are a lighter alternative that will still keep you warm. While you might want your floor-length overcoat for days when the temperatures are absolutely freezing, most of us can get by during the winter with chic winter jackets. They’re just warm enough to ward off frostbite, but not so big and bulky you can hardly manage to walk down the street. And, of course, winter jackets are stylish as fuck.

Here’s the deal: Faux fur, stylish puffers, moto and trucker jackets are all very in right now. Seriously, expect to see these winter jacket trends everywhere as you brace the cold air. If you, like me (and all Enneagram 4s—Look it up if you don’t know what I mean!), love to be ~different~ than everyone else, though, have no fear. You can still rock these jacket trends all winter long while keeping your own personal unique style. The reason being that faux fur, puffer, moto and trucker jackets all come in myriad different cuts, colors and styles. Just because the type of jacket you want to wear is trending, doesn’t mean you can’t boast your own individuality. There are colorful and patterned puffer jackets sure to turn heads and faux fur jackets that will give you the same level of confidence as Cruella de Vil (without harming any animals in the process, duh). So go ahead and let yourself indulge in some of these jacket trends for winter 2019.

Below, you’ll find 17 cute winter jackets ready to keep you both warm and stylish this season. I hope you’re ready to feel cozy AF, because that’s exactly what will come of you wearing these jackets. Go out and face the cold weather with confidence and street style, baby.

A parka with a sherpa lining is both functional and luxe.

Taste the rainbow! Wear the rainbow!

Faux fur and denim all in one jacket? Sign me up.

Shimmer shimmer all winter long.

So cozy. So cute.

Bring the tropics to your cold-weather wardrobe.

It’s like staring at the ocean…

Pastels for winter? Yes.

This moto jacket is beyond chic.

Get a little wild this winter.

Color block always wins.

Denim jacket, but make it puffy.

So. Luxe.

As functional as it is beautiful.

I love a good winter floral moment.

There aren’t enough words to describe how adorable this jacket is.

Go big or go home, folks.

