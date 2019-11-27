StyleCaster
Share

Cozy Winter Jackets That’ll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cozy Winter Jackets That’ll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With

Maggie Griswold
by
Cozy Winter Jackets That’ll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Photo: Farm Rio. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

When the holiday tunes start blaring from the radio and you switch your seat warmers to high, you know it’s time to start donning those cute winter jackets. Unlike coats, winter jackets are a lighter alternative that will still keep you warm. While you might want your floor-length overcoat for days when the temperatures are absolutely freezing, most of us can get by during the winter with chic winter jackets. They’re just warm enough to ward off frostbite, but not so big and bulky you can hardly manage to walk down the street. And, of course, winter jackets are stylish as fuck.

Here’s the deal: Faux fur, stylish puffers, moto and trucker jackets are all very in right now. Seriously, expect to see these winter jacket trends everywhere as you brace the cold air. If you, like me (and all Enneagram 4s—Look it up if you don’t know what I mean!), love to be ~different~ than everyone else, though, have no fear. You can still rock these jacket trends all winter long while keeping your own personal unique style. The reason being that faux fur, puffer, moto and trucker jackets all come in myriad different cuts, colors and styles. Just because the type of jacket you want to wear is trending, doesn’t mean you can’t boast your own individuality. There are colorful and patterned puffer jackets sure to turn heads and faux fur jackets that will give you the same level of confidence as Cruella de Vil (without harming any animals in the process, duh). So go ahead and let yourself indulge in some of these jacket trends for winter 2019.

Below, you’ll find 17 cute winter jackets ready to keep you both warm and stylish this season. I hope you’re ready to feel cozy AF, because that’s exactly what will come of you wearing these jackets. Go out and face the cold weather with confidence and street style, baby.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Sherpa-Lined Parka Jacket $198
buy it

A parka with a sherpa lining is both functional and luxe.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Farm Rio Reversible Rainbow Puffer $300
buy it

Taste the rainbow! Wear the rainbow!

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Rebecca Taylor Faux Fur-Trimmed Denim… $450
buy it

Faux fur and denim all in one jacket? Sign me up.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Scotch & Soda Shimmer Puffer Jacket $275
buy it

Shimmer shimmer all winter long.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Natasha Faux Fur Jacket $170
buy it

So cozy. So cute.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Farm Rio Tropical Forest Puffer $275
buy it

Bring the tropics to your cold-weather wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
UO Eva Cozy Faux Fur Jacket $69
buy it

It’s like staring at the ocean…

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket $198
buy it

Pastels for winter? Yes.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Suede Moto Jacket - Blank NYC $219
buy it

This moto jacket is beyond chic.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Scotch & Soda Leopard Puffer $298
buy it

Get a little wild this winter.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Block Color Puffer Jacket $89.90
buy it

Color block always wins.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Dolman Quilted Denim Jacket $198
buy it

Denim jacket, but make it puffy.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets
Daisy Oversized Faux Fur Jacket - jakke $299.99
buy it

So. Luxe.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Aragona Suede Moto Jacket $218
buy it

As functional as it is beautiful.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Numph Lillie Puffer Jacket $198
buy it

I love a good winter floral moment.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Plaid Teddy Bomber Jacket $198
buy it

There aren’t enough words to describe how adorable this jacket is.

STYLECASTER | Cozy Winter Jackets That'll Elevate Any Outfit You Pair Them With
Farm Rio Colorful Tucano Puffer $400
buy it

Go big or go home, folks.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share