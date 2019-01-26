Winter Heels Sure to Chic Up Any Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

No season instills in me a desire to wear high heels quite like winter. Spring, summer and fall have their sartorial follies, but winter evokes a sense of chic sophistication unmatched by any other time of year. Winter heels feel sleeker, more cosmopolitan and honestly, more romantic than shoes from any other season. There’s a kind of chic edginess inherent to any winter look—we’re more prone to sport structured, tailored pieces than we are to opt for the flowy silhouettes of summer or the flouncy ones of spring—and heels play into that narrative marvelously. (Funny, considering winter is the season where heels are perhaps the least advisable.)

And of course, your winter heels repertoire can expand far beyond winter boots and booties. Strappier stilettos and open-toed block heels offer an opportunity for more layered approaches to footwear. (After all, you probably have some baller socks and tights in your closet you’re just dying to show off.) Sure, you might not want to traipse through the snow in your favorite suede kitten heels, but aren’t you doing that in snow boots (and carrying your go-to booties in your purse) already?

Whether your shoe selection is sparse or stacked, you could probably benefit from the quick addition of a pair of chic winter heels to your wardrobe—even in the middle of January. Because while the best time to stock up on winter heels is, undeniably, pre-holiday season, mid-January isn’t an awful moment to get some last-minute winter heels shopping underway. I mean, better late than never, right? (And sometimes better late than early—when it comes to discounts, at least.)

Marco de Vincenzo Glitter Heel Sandals, $324 at Farfetch

These would make for a seriously delightful addition to any party ensemble you’ve thrown together.

Jimmy Choo Sheldon 100 Caged Heels, $420 at Farfetch

The cutouts on these near-winter booties are the perfect excuse to show off your favorite socks.

Attico Buckle Strap Mules, $350 at Farfetch

Chic and totally walkable.

Beaded Strappy Heeled Sandals, $129 at & Other Stories

These embellished block heels definitely play well with tights.

Paula Cademartori Maria Ayers, $339 at Farfetch

Because your all-black-everything winter wardrobe deserves a pop of color (or three), don’t ya think?

Stella Luna Glitter Detail Pumps, $197 at Farfetch

So structurally interesting I could probably stare at them all day and never end up actually putting them on.

Mystique Star Sandal, $82 at Revolve

Block heels with enough of a twist—offering the perfect balance of versatility and statement-making style.

Kat Maconie Dora Sandals, $259 at Farfetch

These are badass and definitely pegging to be paired with tights. (Or, if you’re really going for it,sequin-covered socks.)

Sophia Webster Black Joy 100 Rainbow Strap Suede Pumps, $415 at Farfetch

Not so basic. Not so basic at all.

Casadei Ruffle Embellishment Sandals, $492 at Farfetch

Methinks Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of the gal who snatches these up.

Dolce & Gabbana Cross-Front Jeweled Heel Sandals, $430 at Farfetch

These feel delightfully early aughts (without veering into questionable fashion territory).

Raye Coraline Heel, $158 at Revolve

Try to tell me you wouldn’t have fun wearing these. Just try.

Paris Texas Tartan Mules, $139 at Farfetch

Because at this point, you already have plaid everything out. Why not snag some plaid heels, too?

Diesel Dyelettah Sandals, $216 at Farfetch

These would pair well with anything during any season—why not take advantage?

Attico Brown Croc-Effect Leather Mules, $423 at Farfetch

The ultimate statement-making office shoe.

Marco de Vincenzo Braided Strap Pumps, $400 at Farfetch

These heels are practically a work of art in their own right. Just look at that massive braided strap.

Kat Maconie Block Heel Pumps, $262 at Farfetch

Booties that aren’t quite booties—we’re on board.

Aquazarra Glitter Pom-Pom Pumps, $477 at Farfetch

Amazing what the addition of one simple pom-pom can do to a shoe, huh?

Kalda Ringi 65 Snake Embossed Slingback Heels, $174 at Farfetch

Because snakeskin is 2019’s trendiest animal print—and this shoe is cute as hell.

Chloe Gosselin Olympe Mules, $453 at Farfetch

Perfect for pairing with tights and your favorite dress.

Hackney Fur Block Heel Sandals, $48 at ASOS

If you try to tell me you don’t want to wear fuzzy heels all night, you’re almost definitely lying.

Sophia Webster Rosalind Sandals, $368 at Farfetch

Eye-catching without being over-the-top.

Sophia Webster Coco Crystal Pumps, $376 at Farfetch

These shoes are proof that a little heel embellishment can go a long, long way.

No 21 Crystal-Embellished Mid-Heel Sandals, $330 at Farfetch

These heels are prepared to take you from the office to cocktail hour to date night—and everywhere in between.

Dorothee Schumacher Flower Embellished Slingback Pumps, $500 at Farfetch

Somehow futuristic and classic at the same damn time.

Michael Michael Kors Asha Sandals, $92 at Farfetch

The black swan of high heels—I want them.

Kat Maconie Arielle Pumps, $205 at Farfetch

Subtly fuzzy. Subtly embellished. Subtly covered in cheetah print.

Sphynx Slingback Heels, $24 at ASOS

Iridescent and sparkly—need I say more?

Sophie Webster Rosalind Crystal-Embellished Plexi Sandals, $590 at Matches Fashion

The transparent heel trend got the rhinestone treatment, and I’m none too mad about it.

Dolce & Gabbana Lori Pumps, $387 at Farfetch

Because sometimes the only thing your shoe set-up needs is a pair of classy AF suede heels.

Harlequin Embellished Block Heel Sandals, $79 at ASOS

True fans of maximalism will buy these shoes the moment they lay eyes on them.



Pedro Garcia Creta Sandals, $185 at Farfetch

Great for any season—just pair with tights (or unpair with tights) accordingly.

Toga Pulla Corduroy Pumps, $415 at Farfetch

Who among us hasn’t dreamt of corduroy footwear at some point in our lives?

Tony Bianco Krysta Heel, $173 at Revolve

Your go-to black stiletto got a winter-friendly upgrade.

Marni Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps, $372 at Farfetch

A lot going on with these kitten heels, and I love every bit of it.

Aquazarra Metallic Studio 105 Sequin Leather Sandals, $537 at Farfetch

Sequin-covered, because your clothes aren’t the only thing that want to sparkle.

Rene Caovilla Hill Pumps, $465 at Farfetch

Pair these babies with black tights and an LBD, and you’re in business.

Toga Pulla Buckle Pumps, $460 at Farfetch

In case you love the cowboy boot trend so much you wished for a strappier iteration.

Giuseppe Zanotti Design Tabitha Sling-Back Pumps, $498 at Farfetch

Come for the color, stay for the embellishment.

Pierre Hardy Colorblock Ruche Sandals, $338 at Farfetch

An unexpectedly marvelous color combination.

Suecomma Bonnie Jewel Embellished Pumps, $161 at Farfetch

Clunky enough to hold their own against even the most overwhelming of winter ensembles.

Marco de Vincenzo Embellished Mules, $385 at Farfetch

Fancy, cold weather-friendly mules? I’m in.

Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffle Slides, $375 at Farfetch

These might seem more fit for another season, but when paired with tights, they’re a winter must.

Alexandre Birman Lolita Bow Sandals, $284 at Farfetch

Because it’s impossible to go wrong with velvet in the winter.

Diesel D-Slanty HPW Pumps, $248 at Farfetch

Perplexingly sophisticated and streetwear-friendly.

Kennel & Schmenger Crystal-Buckled Pumps, $222 at Farfetch

Dressy, office-appropriate shoes you could actually run around in.

Marco de Vincenzo Rainbow Heel Sandals, $324 at Farfetch

In case you didn’t like the pink ones I started this shopping guide with.

