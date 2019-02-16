Winter Is the Perfect Time of Year to Stock Up on Hats

Scroll To See More Images

It’s said that we lose a significant amount of body heat through our heads, so it makes sense that winter’s icy-cold temperatures, ultra-dry air and snowfall have inspired us all to stock up on winter hats. Whereas other cold-weather accessories are purely aesthetic, winter hats offer style and practicality; nothing protects a fresh blowout from the elements quite like a handy-dandy beanie, paperboy cap or beret.

And let’s not forget the transformational powers hats offer us on our worst hair days, either. When our go-to dry shampoo just isn’t cutting it, a winter hat can polish off even the most casual off looks in one foolproof fell swoop. The deck is clearly stacked—and it’s stacked in favor of winter hats. The accessory is not only a sensible investment during the calendar’s coldest months, but it’s an oft-overlooked statement piece that’ll chic up any ensemble, regardless of season.

Though some may argue the end of fall is the most appropriate time to stock up on winter hats, we’d suggest the opposite: When winter starts nearing a close, you can score deep discounts on delightful accessories—winter hats, included. Many e-tailers have begun offering mark-downs on cozy, cold-weather beanies and cashmere caps—and they’ve started to release some resort-worthy, festival-facing spring hats, as well. In other words, you can knock out a year’s worth of hat shopping right now.

’90s-inspired bucket hats, Parisian berets and structured wide-brimmed hats are all on the menu—so get shopping.

Brixton Audrey Beret in White Tiger, $48 at Revolve

French-girl vibes with a dash of animal print.

Jean Genie Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat, $38 at Free People

The slouchy bucket design gets an grown-up upgrade with a retro patchwork denim.

Johnstons of Elgin Cable Knit Cashmere Beanie, $105 at Net-a-Porter

Add some girlish charm to your standard knit beanie.

Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat, $38 at Shopbop

The structured straw hat of our dreams.

Reebok X Victoria Beckham Beanie, $130 at Shopbop

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to transform an athletic beanie into a statement hat with endless styling opportunities.

L*Space Beth Hat, $64 at Revolve

A hat that just might inspire you to start planning your next vacation.

Snake Bucket Hat, $30 at Topshop

Take the viral snakeskin print trend from your feet to your head.

Eugenia Kim Sofia Hat, $325 at Shopbop

This chic turban hat keeps your ears nice and warm too.

UO Seersucker Baseball Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Seersucker print gives this sporty design a polished touch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.