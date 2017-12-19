15 Warm Ideas for Winter Gym Gear

It’s hard enough to work out in the best of weather on your most motivated day, but doing it in the cold, dark winter takes a whole other level of ambition. How do you get on your running shoes? By throwing a little money at the problem in the form of a warm winter workout outfit.

No more mesh pants or running shorts, it’s time to bring out the big guns — by which we mean thermal running pants and long sleeved shirts. Whether you’re going to be running around the block or walking to an early morning yoga class, these are the items that will keep you comfortable enough to make it there. Top it off with a warm hat, gloves and for the wet days, a rain jacket, and you’ve got an outfit that will help you ward off the winter blues.

In the slideshow below, shop 15 pieces that will take your winter gym outfits to the next level.