40 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas for Warm Winter Getaways

40 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas for Warm Winter Getaways

STYLECASTER | Tropical Vacation Outfit Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

In spite of (and probably because of) the freezing temperatures outside, we’re currently daydreaming nonstop about grabbing our passports, packing our weekenders and jet-setting away from New York, to somewhere warm, where happy hour never ends. Whether you’re actually headed to a tropical destination—lucky!—or are just seeking some style inspo that doesn’t involve scarves, wool, and 75 layers, you’ve come to the right place.

We combed through the interwebs to find you the best resort wear, must-have accessories and killer outfit inspiration. We’re into eye-catching maxi dresses that you can wear over your swimsuit or out to dinner, graphic jewelry to instantly elevate any look, and of course chic clutches to carry all your necessities in style—because a laptop-ready tote or work handbag has no place on vacation.

The key to dressing and packing smart for any trip is to find items you can transition into multiple outfits. Wear your bikini top as a regular top, or pair your cover-up with jeans for a cool dress-meets-denim combo. The options are endless, and let’s be real, February is never too early to start outfit planning your next vacation—even if it’s not until May.

1 of 40
Sunset Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
The Textured Dress

Dress, $1022 at Zeus + Dione

Color Pop
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Earrings

Earrings, $58 at Baleen

Hints of Floral
Photo: Getty Images
Greek Goddess Moment

Helena top, $185 at Ramy Brook

Diona skirt, $285 at Ramy Brook

The Ultimate Travel Bag

Bag, $895 at Latitu

The Orange Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
The Collapsible Clutch

Clutch, $378 at Cult Gaia

The Vacation Tee
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Dress

Dress, $56.17 (was $74.90) at Torrid

The Linen Dress

Dress, $750 at Amaió

Photo: Getty Images
The Tropical Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
The Straw Clutch

Clutch, $94 at Hat Attack

The Mini Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
One Shoulder Top

Top, $49.99 at Naked Zebra

Toucan Tee
Photo: Getty Images
Bird of Paradise

Collar necklace, $88 at Accessory Concierge

Vacation Night Out
Photo: Getty Images
The Clear Shades

Sunglasses, $92 at Poppy Lissiman

Layered Bathing Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Travel Case

Case, $238 at Henri Bendel

Lounge Pants

Pants, $160 at TWIG pants

Dress Meets Denim
Photo: Getty Images
It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

iPhone case, $29 at Casetify

Beach Hat

The Ventura hat, $63 at Lack of Color

The Printed Set
Photo: Getty Images
Little Red Dress

Backless dress, $70 at Tobi

Classic Bikini

Suit, $67.20 (was $90) at Swimsuits For All

Steal His Shirt
Photo: Getty Images
The Morning Star Choker

Choker, $55 at Jules Smith

The Little Black Suit

One-piece, $169 at Lolli Swim

The Jewel-toned Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
The Bucket Bag

La Barra bag, $175 at Chila Bags

The Chic Sneaker

Leather sneaker, $100 at TOMS

Polka Dots
Photo: Getty Images
The Flutter Top

Top, $50 at Soluna

Bottoms, $48 at Soluna

Dinner Dress

Dress, $228 at Rebecca Minkoff

The Dotted Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Vintage Vibes

Top, $70 at Betsey Johnson

Bottoms, $56 at Betsey Johnson

