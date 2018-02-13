11 Tasty Seasonal Desserts That Feature Winter Fruits

When winter is here, I often find myself gravitating toward beige comfort foods (hi, potatoes!) and decadent sweets rich with butter and cream. But just because there’s snow outside doesn’t mean there isn’t ample in-season fruit waiting to be sampled at the grocery store.

Winter is citrus season. Oranges, lemons, limes, blood oranges and grapefruit are all in season and can inject a bright note of flavor into your usual winter menu. Juicy pomegranates and vibrant kiwi are also in their prime, a refreshing change from all the heavier food we tend to eat when the weather is cold outside.

You don’t have to give up your dessert to enjoy these fruits, either. They’re at their best when paired with something rich, adding a tart, sweet, fresh flavor that can liven up even the heaviest ingredients.

The next time you’re at the store, load your cart with some in-season fruits so you can make one of these delicious desserts. Your sweet tooth will definitely thank you.

Originally posted on SheKnows.