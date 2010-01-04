Winter Food Recipes to Warm You Right Up

Whether you’re trudging home after a long day at the office or heading in after a day on the slopes, there’s no better remedy for the harsh winter cold than warming up with comfort food. After all, the plummeting temperatures outside give us all the more reason to turn up the heat in the kitchen. So this weekend, hole up in your apartment with a few friends and enjoy these cold-weather approved recipes as we face the long stretch of wintery weather ahead of us.

Spicy Tortilla Soup (pictured above)

What you’ll need:

2 seeded and soaked ancho chiles

1 onion

2 tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

6 cups chicken broth

Shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup cilantro

Cheese (of your choice!)

1 avocado, diced

4 torn corn tortillas

Lime

Salt

Directions:

In a food processor or blender, puree chiles, onion, tomatoes, and garlic cloves. Fry mixture in oil, then add chicken broth, chicken, and cilantro. Simmer until thick. Add salt and garnish with cheese, avocado, tortillas, and freshly squeezed lime juice.

[Food Network]

Warm Escarole and Mushroom Salad



What you’ll need:

1 medium head escarole, cleaned, dried, and torn into small pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

1 pound mushrooms (shiitake, button, or cremini), cleaned, stems removed, and quartered

2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Set aside escarole in serving bowl. Heat oil in a large frying pan over high heat. When oil smokes, add mushrooms, garlic, shallots, and thyme. Season with salt and fresh pepper. Stir occasionally until mushrooms are browned and tender (about 5 to 6 minutes). Remove mushrooms from heat and combine with escarole. Using the same frying pan, warm the vinegar. Stir, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, and then pour over the mushrooms. Toss all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper before serving.

[Chow]

Romanesco Broccoli and Rigatoni



What you’ll need:

Salt and black pepper

1 pound rigatoni pasta

3 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken or vegetable stock

1 head romanesco broccoli or broccolini, cut into florets

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

2 sprigs rosemary, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2/3 cup grated pecorino-romano cheese (a couple of generous handfuls), plus more to pass around the table

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt and pasta, cooking until al dente. Drain and set aside, reserving a few ladles of cooking water. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Combine onion and garlic and cook until golden (about 6 to 7 minutes). Stir in wine for 1 minute before adding chicken stock. Add broccoli, lemon zest, rosemary, and crushed red pepper; season with salt and black pepper. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Toss the pasta, reserved pasta cooking water, cooked vegetables, cheese, and nuts for a minute in a serving bowl. Season with salt and black pepper and serve, passing extra cheese at the table.

[Rachael Ray]

