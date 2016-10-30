27 Zara Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists

Oh Zara, our old faithful. With a never-ending supply of on-trend pieces, and e-commerce images that must be styled by some evil genius on a quest to empty our wallets in minutes, an innocent stop on the retailer’s homepage can lead to a shopping vortex. Not entirely unpleasant, of course, but not ideal for those of us who have things to do and places to be (that aren’t Zara.com, that is).
In the interest of saving you a bit of time, we’ve compiled the site’s very best new arrivals for the season, including a cozy faux-fur scarf, a made-for-holiday-parties beaded bag, a swingy metallic midi dress, and more. Take a cue from their layering tricks and throw a leopard-print camisole over a knit turtleneck or wear your puffer draped off the shoulders, Balenciaga-style, or come up with something all your own.
In the gallery, shop the best winter pieces at Zara right now.
Beaded Velvet Ankle Boots, $179; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Ribbed Sweater, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Midi Dress with Low-Cut Back, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Floral Pencil Skirt, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Short Anorak, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Multi-Strap Crossbody Bag, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Round-Neck Foil Sweater, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Pinstripe Studio Coat, $249; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Mini Skirt with Bows, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Sports Stripe Trousers, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Oversized Striped Faux Fur Wraparound Stole, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Beaded Bucket Bag, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Metal Detail Crossbody Bag, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Velvet Military Jacket, $149; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Leather Bluchers with Pull-Ring Tab, $119; at
Checked Skirt with Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Checked Skirt with Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Denim Frock Coat with Faux Fur, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Crossover Cape with Faux Fur Collar, $129; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zipped Jumpsuit, $129; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Animal Print Camisole Top, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Crossover Velvet Dress, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
High-Heel Ankle Boots with Metallic Pull Tab, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Hooded Dress, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Ball and Chain Earrings, $15.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Leopard Print Soft Scarf, $25.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Nautical Stripe Hat, $12.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Pack of Studio Rings, $22.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara