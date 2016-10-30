27 Zara Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists

Oh Zara, our old faithful. With a never-ending supply of on-trend pieces, and e-commerce images that must be styled by some evil genius on a quest to empty our wallets in minutes, an innocent stop on the retailer’s homepage can lead to a shopping vortex. Not entirely unpleasant, of course, but not ideal for those of us who have things to do and places to be (that aren’t Zara.com, that is).

In the interest of saving you a bit of time, we’ve compiled the site’s very best new arrivals for the season, including a cozy faux-fur scarf, a made-for-holiday-parties beaded bag, a swingy metallic midi dress, and more. Take a cue from their layering tricks and throw a leopard-print camisole over a knit turtleneck or wear your puffer draped off the shoulders, Balenciaga-style, or come up with something all your own.

In the gallery, shop the best winter pieces at Zara right now.