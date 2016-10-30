StyleCaster
Share

27 Zara Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Zara Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists

by
27 Zara Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Zara

Oh Zara, our old faithful. With a never-ending supply of on-trend pieces, and e-commerce images that must be styled by some evil genius on a quest to empty our wallets in minutes, an innocent stop on the retailer’s homepage can lead to a shopping vortex. Not entirely unpleasant, of course, but not ideal for those of us who have things to do and places to be (that aren’t Zara.com, that is).

MORE: 20 Velvet Dresses To Wear All Winter Long

In the interest of saving you a bit of time, we’ve compiled the site’s very best new arrivals for the season, including a cozy faux-fur scarf, a made-for-holiday-parties beaded bag, a swingy metallic midi dress, and more. Take a cue from their layering tricks and throw a leopard-print camisole over a knit turtleneck or wear your puffer draped off the shoulders, Balenciaga-style, or come up with something all your own.

MORE: The New Trend That May Make You Ditch Your Chelsea Boots (For Now, At Least)

In the gallery, shop the best winter pieces at Zara right now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27

Beaded Velvet Ankle Boots, $179; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Ribbed Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Midi Dress with Low-Cut Back, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Floral Pencil Skirt, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Short Anorak, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Multi-Strap Crossbody Bag, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Round-Neck Foil Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Pinstripe Studio Coat, $249; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Mini Skirt with Bows, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Sports Stripe Trousers, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Oversized Striped Faux Fur Wraparound Stole, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Beaded Bucket Bag, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Metal Detail Crossbody Bag, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Velvet Military Jacket, $149; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leather Bluchers with Pull-Ring Tab, $119; at

Checked Skirt with Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Checked Skirt with Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Denim Frock Coat with Faux Fur, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Crossover Cape with Faux Fur Collar, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zipped Jumpsuit, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Animal Print Camisole Top, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Crossover Velvet Dress, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

High-Heel Ankle Boots with Metallic Pull Tab, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Hooded Dress, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Ball and Chain Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leopard Print Soft Scarf, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Nautical Stripe Hat, $12.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Pack of Studio Rings, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Where to Buy the Best Plus-Size Leather Jacket

Where to Buy the Best Plus-Size Leather Jacket
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share