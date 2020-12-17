The Top 5 Face Masks To Keep You Safe (& Warm!) For Winter

Scroll To See More Images

With temperatures dropping and snow falling, having to wear a mask is becoming low-key convenient. It’s keeping your face warm and protecting you from germs and biting winds! But that thin cotton face mask you took selfies in all summer isn’t up for winter temps, so it’s time to stock up on winter face masks.

Mask-makers got innovative when the pandemic started in March, so there’s no surprise that they’ve pulled out all of the stops to make both practical and chic masks for the cold-weather szn. Winter masks are made out of thicker materials, which will act as breathable scarves for the lower half of your face. Whether you want to look extra festive this holiday season or be the coziest fashionista on the street, we’ve got you.

Natch, I had to include at least one faux sherpa mask on this list. From headbands to jackets, sherpa and shearling are everywhere, so why wouldn’t you wear a sherpa face mask, too? Now you can dress head-to-toe in the faux fur when you run out to do some errands! That said, some people might not be able to take the heat, and would prefer a more lightweight option that still looks festive. I’ve got them covered, too.

On a more serious note, I only chose masks that had multiple layers—double and triple-layered masks are best for preventing the spread of germs and keeping the people around you safe. This is important to keep in mind especially with winter fabrics; any fleece or wool mask you add to your cart should have multiple layers, because these fabrics are too porous on their own.

With that, read on for the top five masks literally everyone should have this winter. Stay safe, stay warm and look good!

1. Earmuff/Mask Combo

This face mask does double-duty and keeps your ears warm, too. Available in pink, dusty rose, gray and black, this multi-layer washable mask will definitely keep your face warm with fleece. There’s a velcro band to keep the band secure around your head, too. Perfect for a winter excursion or outdoor adventure!

2. Extra-Cozy Fleece

This might look like your average face mask, but it’s made out of fleece, so it’ll keep you warm in addition to preventing the spread of germs. Plus, there’s a pocket for an air filter. There’s some good news for glasses wearers, too: This cozy fleece mask has a metal nose piece that prevents any pesky fogging.

3. Sweater Weather

I can’t get enough of my favorite winter knits, so it’s only natural that I add a knit face mask to my collection. This one comes in eight different colors, and I just might buy a few to match all my different sweaters. So cute!

4. Stylish Trio

Purveyor of luxe headbands, Lele Sadoughi also makes some chic face masks to match, and her winter-themed Snow Cap and Aspen Lodge sets are to die for. Right now, you can get three masks for only $28, while they’re normally $40. Spend that extra $12 on some TJs wine for a cold winter’s night!

5. Layered Wool Mask

You love your wool winter scarf, so why not add a warm wool mask to your line-up to match? This mask, which comes in black or gray, is tripled-layered with a cotton layer between two wool layers, so it won’t feel too heavy on the face.