Winter Essential: It’s All In The Details

Nothing says “holiday” like a little bit of glitz. Like tinsel in your windows or the pop of a New Year’s sparkler, adding a piece with a dose of shine or extravagant detail to your look is a simple way to go from day to night—and is guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.
We took a cue from our friends at H&M and pulled together some chic and easy ways for you to incorporate a little holiday shimmer into your wardrobe. Better yet, these glinty pieces make unexpected yet delightful gifts for the ones you love.
Offering looks with all out sparkle or more subtle gems with a wisp of beading here or a sheen of velvet there, this mix runs the gamut from flirty to rocker chic, with a little something for everyone. We can’t wait to don the lusciously mermaid-hued sequin mini dress for New Year’s Eve, while the sweet Peter Pan collar would be a snap to wrap up for your fashion forward friends.
How are you clueing into the details? Check out our favorite pieces in our slideshow and let us know how you plan to shine this holiday season!
Dripping shimmer down the shoulders, this little LBD is subtly seductive. And at this steal of a price, too hard to pass up as a holiday gift! Shimmer Dress, $14.95; at hm.com
This subtle stunner would glow equally well under a blazer for work or with skinny leather leggings for a night out. Scalloped Beaded Tank Blouse; $29.95; at hm.com
These silver 5-pocket ultra-low-rise stretch pants will add glam to any winter ensemble. Super Skinny Super Low Rise Jeans; $19.95; at hm.com
The subtle velvet sheen and unexpected hem take this tank dress to the next level. Velvet Tank Dress; $14.95; at hm.com
On trend and in our shopping carts–this sweet Peter Pan collar is our go-to gift for the ladies we love! Sequin Collar; $12.95; at hm.com
Pair these cutoffs over tights for the colder months, and keep them handy once Coachella rolls around! Studded Cut-off Shorts; $19.95; at hm.com
This drop dead gorgeous sequin dress has us party planning. Sequin Mini-Dress; $14.95; at hm.com
This easy cardigan help you easily check off both your mom and your little sister from your shopping list. Shimmer Cardigan; $34.95; at hm.com