Winter Essential: It’s All In The Details

Nothing says “holiday” like a little bit of glitz. Like tinsel in your windows or the pop of a New Year’s sparkler, adding a piece with a dose of shine or extravagant detail to your look is a simple way to go from day to night—and is guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.

We took a cue from our friends at H&M and pulled together some chic and easy ways for you to incorporate a little holiday shimmer into your wardrobe. Better yet, these glinty pieces make unexpected yet delightful gifts for the ones you love.

Offering looks with all out sparkle or more subtle gems with a wisp of beading here or a sheen of velvet there, this mix runs the gamut from flirty to rocker chic, with a little something for everyone. We can’t wait to don the lusciously mermaid-hued sequin mini dress for New Year’s Eve, while the sweet Peter Pan collar would be a snap to wrap up for your fashion forward friends.

For more information on our relationship with H&M: cmp.ly/3