Winter Essential: The Cozy Knit Sweater

When morning temperatures make us want to hide under the covers, our minds go in one direction when mentally getting dressed: soft and warm. Our favorite way to fit that bill? The cozy knit.
Perfect for layering over and under your favorite wardrobe staples, these streamlined yet strategically warm essentials help you avoid the dreaded “puff” of bulky winter dressing. We checked out the latest from H&M’s addictively wearable holiday collection and discovered countless knit options perfect for your wardrobe and for that special someone on your holiday shopping list.
Whether you and your loved ones are drawn towards classic cuts in preppy cable knit, figure hugging tunic shapes, marbled yarns, flecks of glint, or cheeky bows, you’ll find something to suit your fancy. We love a classic crew cut paired with skinny jeans and a sharp peacoat, a soft sweater dress offset by a rugged anorak and nubby tights, and a fuzzy cropped number paired with a chic high-waisted pencil skirt.
What’s your knit know-how? Check out our slideshow of options and let us know how you’ll be pairing these pieces or wrapping them up as sweet little gifts.
The pretty salmon colored palette of this marbled yarn knit would look chic worn over a bright skinny jean for a colorblocked look.
Strike a Kate Middleton appeal when shopping for your mom or sister. Better yet, show her how to pair this classic crewneck with dark denim jeans, a bright peacoat, and rugged boots.
Worn over leggings or skinny jeans, the swing of this trapeze sweater dress adds a dose of whimsy.
With a peek-a-boo surprise zipper at the back, this minty crew is a little bit dressier for work.
This sexy cropped little number puts a feminine twist on the cable knit and would brighten anyone’s holiday wish list.
Herringbone, puffed shoulders, and bows! What’s not to like about this festive multitasker, a great gift for the little ones.
Evocative of freshly fallen snow, this adorable fuzzy number begs for a swipe of red lipstick.
Soft and easy, this sweet sweater dress is the perfect staple for weekend brunches or movie date nights.
