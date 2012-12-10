Winter Essential: The Cozy Knit Sweater

When morning temperatures make us want to hide under the covers, our minds go in one direction when mentally getting dressed: soft and warm. Our favorite way to fit that bill? The cozy knit.

Perfect for layering over and under your favorite wardrobe staples, these streamlined yet strategically warm essentials help you avoid the dreaded “puff” of bulky winter dressing. We checked out the latest from H&M’s addictively wearable holiday collection and discovered countless knit options perfect for your wardrobe and for that special someone on your holiday shopping list.

Whether you and your loved ones are drawn towards classic cuts in preppy cable knit, figure hugging tunic shapes, marbled yarns, flecks of glint, or cheeky bows, you’ll find something to suit your fancy. We love a classic crew cut paired with skinny jeans and a sharp peacoat, a soft sweater dress offset by a rugged anorak and nubby tights, and a fuzzy cropped number paired with a chic high-waisted pencil skirt.

