Winter Essential: Cold-Weather Dresses To Buy And Wear Now

As much as we love our loose, lightweight summer dresses, there’s something exceptionally chic about cold-weather versions.

Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much any dress can be made daytime appropriate with the addition of black tights and a structured blazer, or maybe it’s simply due to the chic selections of dresses available right now—thick knits, chic silks or textured fabrics —but we’ve been itching to wear a different dress almost every day this winter.

From on-trend stripes at Zara, to Diane von Furstenberg’s classic wrap style, click through the gallery above for an assortment of winter-ready dresses to buy and wear now (with clever styling tips for extra measure!)

