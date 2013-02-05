Winter Essential: Cold-Weather Dresses To Buy And Wear Now

As much as we love our loose, lightweight summer dresses, there’s something exceptionally chic about cold-weather versions.
Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much any dress can be made daytime appropriate with the addition of black tights and a structured blazer, or maybe it’s simply due to the chic selections of dresses available right now—thick knits, chic silks or textured fabrics —but we’ve been itching to wear a different dress almost every day this winter.
From on-trend stripes at Zara, to Diane von Furstenberg’s classic wrap style, click through the gallery above for an assortment of winter-ready dresses to buy and wear now (with clever styling tips for extra measure!)
Tulip Dress in Floral Jacquard, $114; at ASOS
We're loving this play on a strapless jacquard dress—the knit sleeves and neck make it totally winter ready.
Wide Striped Dress, $79.90; at Zara
Stripes are poised to be the spring's hottest trend, and we're loving this easy dress that'll look chic this winter with opaque black tights. (Extra styling tip: Throw a black turtleneck underneath for extra seasonal kick.)
T by Alexander Wang Silk-Blend Sweater Dress, $115; at The Outnet
A classic sweater dress is chic, comfy, and won't ever go out of style.
Boucle Sweater Dress, $76; at Topshop
Come winter, nothing's more ladylike than a bit of boucle—especially when it's bright yellow.
JOSEPH Khaki Heavy Silk Belted Monroe Dress, $485; at Stylebop
This thick military-style dress pairs perfectly with tights, a classic peacoat, and a leather satchel.
A.L.C. Landry Drawstring Silk-Georgette Dress, $225; at The Outnet
A red silk dress you can wear to work? Check!
Theory Nikay Dress, $255; at Barneys New York
It's versatile! Pop a button down or turtleneck underneath, or throw a leather moto jacket or blazer on top.
Kimchi Blue Velvet Circle Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters
We're digging the influx of '90s-inspired babydoll dresses out there—and it doesn't get more wintry than velvet.
Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Dress, $345; at DVF
A definitive classic, you'll be wearing this wrap dress all winter long, and well into the spring.
Luck Be a Lady Dress, $75; at Modcloth
This fit and flare style paired with thick tights, a pair of great ankle boots, and a cropped leather jacket is pretty much the perfect day-to-night outfit.
Juicy Couture Ottoman Sweater Dress, $158; at Shopbop
Drop-waist dresses are gaining serious steam this season, and we're loving the cool cobalt color of this Juicy version—perfect with a sleek black blazer.
Turtleneck Dress, $44; at American Apparel
Nobody does basics quite like American Apparel and this minimalist turtleneck dress can be worn just about anywhere. Want to make it not so basic? Pile on the accessories, and you're good to go.