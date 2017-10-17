StyleCaster
Share

25 Winter Dresses That Are Both Chic and Cozy AF

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Winter Dresses That Are Both Chic and Cozy AF

Lauren Caruso
by
Winter Dresses
25 Start slideshow

A funny thing happens in that transition between fall and winter: Our wardrobe options seem to go from infinite to zilch in the blink of an eye. It’s kinda hard to be fashion-forward when it’s zero degrees outside and the only thing you can fathom wearing is a huge parka and 20 scarves. The dreary weather is depressing enough, do we really have to wear the same thing everyday too? The answer to that is a resounding “no” (promise!).

MORE: 22 Blanket Scarves to Give You All the Cozy Feels This Fall and Winter

Restocking your wardrobe for cold weather doesn’t have to be stressful. We found 25 cute winter dresses—including a cute little numbers that are perfect for work, a night out on the town, or just a casual Sunday—to add to your closet now. Oh, and if you’re really not sure how to wear them in the winter, check out these styling tricks that’ll double your cold-weather wardrobe STAT.

Originally posted November 2016. Updated October 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Mesh

Long Mesh Dress

Photo: Zara
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Tie Front

Tie Front Shirt Dress

Photo: J.O.A.
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Stripe Velvet

Stripe Velvet Dress

Photo: & Other Stories
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Roll-Neck

Merino Roll-Neck Dress

Photo: COS
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Corduroy Pinafore

Corduroy Pocket Pinafore Dress

Photo: Topshop
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Bell Sleeve Maxi

Sea NY Bell Sleeve Maxi

Photo: The Dreslyn
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Black

Wilfred Free Verster Dress

Photo: Aritzia
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Origami Bow Front Maxi

ASOS Curve Deep Plunge Origami Bow Front Maxi Dress

Photo: ASOS
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Faux Peal Sleeves

Dress With Faux Pearls on the Sleeves

Photo: Zara
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wrap Front

The Collapse Dress

Photo: AYR
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Cashmere With a Cape

Goen J Cape-Effect Wool & Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Maxi Dress

Photo: Net-a-Porter
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wool Mini

Hatch Agynes Wool-Blend Mini Dress

Photo: Net-a-Porter
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Embellished Sleeves

Club Monaco Kimana Dress

Photo: Club Monaco
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wrap Maxi

Garden District Navy Blue Wrap Maxi Dress

Photo: Lulus
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Puff Shoulder Sheath

Puff Shoulder Mini Sheath Dress

Photo: Express
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Cashmere V-Neck

Cashmere V-Neck Midi Dress

Photo: Everlane
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress

Off the Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Sweater Dress

Photo: Express
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Sleeve Skater

Longtime Love Navy Blue Long Sleeve Skater Dress

Photo: Lulus
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Lace and Velvet

Paper Dolls Plus 2-in-1 Midi Lace Dress With Fluted Sleeve and Velvet Skirt

Photo: ASOS
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Slouchy Velvet

Weekday Slouchy Velvet Dress

Photo: ASOS
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Corset Sweater

Corset Waist Sweater Dress

Photo: Express
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Smocked

Beatrice Red Smocked Dress

Photo: Pixie Market
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Work Appropriate

Tory Burch Taryn Dress

Photo: Shopbop
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Overall Dress

Baserange Duffy Overall Dress

Photo: Need Supply
25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Kimono Dress

Signature Kimono Dress

Photo: 7115 by Szeki

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Legitimately Good Halloween Recipes Worth Making This Month

20 Legitimately Good Halloween Recipes Worth Making This Month
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Mesh
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Tie Front
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Stripe Velvet
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Roll-Neck
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Corduroy Pinafore
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Bell Sleeve Maxi
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Black
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Origami Bow Front Maxi
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Faux Peal Sleeves
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wrap Front
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Cashmere With a Cape
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wool Mini
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Embellished Sleeves
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Wrap Maxi
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Puff Shoulder Sheath
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Cashmere V-Neck
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Long Sleeve Skater
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Lace and Velvet
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Slouchy Velvet
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Corset Sweater
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Smocked
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Work Appropriate
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Overall Dress
  • 25 Winter Dresses That'll Keep You Warm (and Fashionable) When It's Cold: Kimono Dress
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share