25 Ways to Wear a Dress This Winter and Not Freeze Your Ass Off

25 Ways to Wear a Dress This Winter and Not Freeze Your Ass Off

by
Photo: Getty Images

One of my old coworkers and I used to joke that we spent 90 percent of our time from November through March in the exact same uniform—opaque black tights and a Uniqlo Heattech turtleneck—layered under a rotating selection of dresses or skirts and tops. The remaining 10 percent being showers, workouts, and, well … whatever else precludes wearing head-to-toe thermal wear.

For some reason, though, people (men especially) tend to insist that you must be cold if you’re not wearing pants in the winter. I blame the patriarchy. Or something.

With a well-practiced layering game, a dress can actually be just as comfortable (well, as comfortable as one can be in subfreezing temperatures). Wear one with a pair of over-the-knee boots, pile on a sweater, jacket, and coat, or get creative with your hosiery and put on both tights and socks before you head out the door.

Not convinced? Click through the slideshow to see 25 winter-dress outfits that’ll keep you warm and toasty—no matter what that random dude on the street says.

