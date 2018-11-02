How to Wear and Shop for Statement Outerwear—the Street Style Way

Outerwear styling can become a formulaic practice: Purchase a few staples and rotate them based on weather. You have your denim jacket for sunny fall days, your olive windbreaker for breezier ones, your black trench for nonstop winter wear and your puffy coat for straight-up freezing season.
These go-to’s are varied enough to get you through the year—and neutral enough to pair with anything. Stock up once, replace things as necessary and you’re basically set.
But sometimes, you want to have a little more fun. And that’s where statement outerwear comes in.
Statement outerwear is a lot like a statement shoe: You don’t need it, but it’s nice to have on hand for moments when you feel like doing something special. Sure, your favorite party dress would look just as great with the neutral necessities you have on hand, but you don’t want “just as great”—you want spectacular. A pair of colorful heels can seriously elevate an LBD, and a printed coat can do the same.
The only issue? Basics are a lot easier to style. You’ve figured them out. You wear them every day, and you see people wearing them every day; style inspiration for staple outerwear is never in short supply.
But statement outerwear isn’t nearly as abundant. It’s hard to fathom the gamut of styling options at your disposal if you can’t see them—hell, it’s hard to even know what to shop for.
Thankfully, street style stars have done most of this mental math for us. Fashion’s most daring set has thoroughly tackled the obstacles of statement outerwear; they’ve figured out how to shop it, how to style it and how to make it look genuinely great—all we have to do is peruse their work and integrate the best of it into our own lives.
Here, 31 street style photos that capture the best of statement outerwear—plus 31 bold winter coats you can shop right now. Consider this your hub for all things statement outerwear, and add a few statement pieces to your otherwise staple-filled repertoire.
Red Alert
The easiest way to take statement outerwear for a spin? A leather trench in your favorite color.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Red Alert
The easiest way to take statement outerwear for a spin? A leather trench in your favorite color.
Croc embossed coat, $150 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Plush Patterns
Because faux fur and patterns shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Plush Patterns
Because faux fur and patterns shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.
Apparis Lisa colorblock faux fur coat, $325 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Sleek in Snakeskin
This season's favorite animal print is just waiting to be added to your outerwear collection.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Sleek in Snakeskin
This season's favorite animal print is just waiting to be added to your outerwear collection.
Miaou Carmen trench, $395 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Mellow Yellow
Who said your coziest piece had to come in a neutral?
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Mellow Yellow
Who said your coziest piece had to come in a neutral?
Tibi oversized faux fur coat, $695 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Printed Paradise
The easiest way to take a monochromatic look from good to great.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Printed Paradise
The easiest way to take a monochromatic look from good to great.
By Malene Birger Camula coat, $950 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Sharp Shine
Yup, statement leather jackets are totally on the menu.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Sharp Shine
Yup, statement leather jackets are totally on the menu.
The Mighty Company Lecce the Biker Corp jacket, $537 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Cropped and Cozy
Teddy jackets are sure to make a statement—if you shop not-so-ordinary takes on the trend.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Cropped and Cozy
Teddy jackets are sure to make a statement—if you shop not-so-ordinary takes on the trend.
J.O.A. sherpa jacket, $158 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Fun and Functional
Waterproof windbreakers are necessary. You might as well have fun with yours.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Fun and Functional
Waterproof windbreakers are necessary. You might as well have fun with yours.
Lightweight parka, $36 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Plushy Pastels
Inject a little color into your all-black-everything winter wardrobe.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Plushy Pastels
Inject a little color into your all-black-everything winter wardrobe.
MSGM faux fur long coat, $965 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Luxe Leathers
Neo from The Matrix—but make it fashion.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Luxe Leathers
Neo from The Matrix—but make it fashion.
Jane patent trench coat, $398 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Neutral Blend
An artsier take on the classic animal print fur coat.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Neutral Blend
An artsier take on the classic animal print fur coat.
Givenchy faux fur coat, $3,438 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Cozy Cuffs
Because yellow is a seriously underrated color, as far as outerwear goes.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Cozy Cuffs
Because yellow is a seriously underrated color, as far as outerwear goes.
MM6 Maison Margiela shearling coat, $2,670 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Saturated Shades
You could pair this piece with whatever you like—you're sure to turn heads no matter what.
Photo:
Gotham/Getty Images.
Saturated Shades
You could pair this piece with whatever you like—you're sure to turn heads no matter what.
Rosie Assoulin oversized silk coat, $2,813 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Heart-Worthy
Kitschy—in the best possible way.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Heart-Worthy
Kitschy—in the best possible way.
Shrimps Cullen faux fur jacket, $730 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Pretty in Plaid
Who can resist plaid anything in the winter? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pretty in Plaid
Who can resist plaid anything in the winter? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)
John & Jenn by Line Seymour coat, $198 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Sheen City
Because "statement-making" can definitely mean "shiny" if you want it to.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Sheen City
Because "statement-making" can definitely mean "shiny" if you want it to.
Sies Marjan Mamie iridescent trench coat, $1,791 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Patchwork Protected
A tee-and-jeans combo will be rendered completely chic when layered under this eye-catching jacket.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Patchwork Protected
A tee-and-jeans combo will be rendered completely chic when layered under this eye-catching jacket.
Kolor mixed media puffer jacket, $2,640 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Green with Envy
Dip your toes into the statement outerwear trend with an almost-neutral (like green).
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Green with Envy
Dip your toes into the statement outerwear trend with an almost-neutral (like green).
Borg coat, $130 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Delightful Details
Black and white plaid trenches might not make a statement, but black and white plaid trenches with colorful details certainly will.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Delightful Details
Black and white plaid trenches might not make a statement, but black and white plaid trenches with colorful details certainly will.
Rosie Assoulin Pied du Poule belted trench, $2,295 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Trendy Translucence
Sure to make rainy days a little better.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Trendy Translucence
Sure to make rainy days a little better.
Clear vinyl trench coat, $30 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Fluffy Fun
For the shopper who's not satisfied with traditional patterns.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Fluffy Fun
For the shopper who's not satisfied with traditional patterns.
Shrimps Aidan printed faux-fur coat, $854 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Retro Radiance
The '80s called—they're excited to see this vintage flair make its way into your wardrobe.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Retro Radiance
The '80s called—they're excited to see this vintage flair make its way into your wardrobe.
Green suede jacket, $180 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Classic Cuts
Sticking to a classic color and print will dramatically expand your pool of style inspo.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Classic Cuts
Sticking to a classic color and print will dramatically expand your pool of style inspo.
Brushed check zip back coat, $300 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
On the Wild Side
Animal print coats are bold enough to qualify as statement outerwear—and versatile enough to qualify as staple outerwear.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
On the Wild Side
Animal print coats are bold enough to qualify as statement outerwear—and versatile enough to qualify as staple outerwear.
Bottega Veneta tiger stripe coat, $4,240 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Painted Prints
Winter white just got a printed upgrade.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Painted Prints
Winter white just got a printed upgrade.
Calvin Klein Jeans single-breasted printed coat, $741 at Farfetch
Cozy in Colorblock
Because outerwear's more fun when it's inspired by the '90s.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Cozy in Colorblock
Because outerwear's more fun when it's inspired by the '90s.
Calvin Klein Jeans colorblock trucker jacket, $198 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Crystal Clear
A raincoat that definitely won't wreck your look.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Crystal Clear
A raincoat that definitely won't wreck your look.
Vinyl Mac trench coat, $100 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Shaggy Suede
Have fun with texture—it'll only make your ensemble more dynamic.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Shaggy Suede
Have fun with texture—it'll only make your ensemble more dynamic.
Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane coat, $216 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Emerald City
Shiny outerwear will dress up any casual look—and hold its own when paired with with your fanciest pieces.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Emerald City
Shiny outerwear will dress up any casual look—and hold its own when paired with with your fanciest pieces.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Jodie jacket, $198 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Fresh Fringe
Repeat after me: Fringe is fun.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Fresh Fringe
Repeat after me: Fringe is fun.
Jakett fringe leather jacket, $495 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Shearling Central
Surround yourself with shearling: You won't regret it.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Shearling Central
Surround yourself with shearling: You won't regret it.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dee faux fur coat, $228 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.