25 On-Sale Winter Coats to Shop Right Now

Leah Faye Cooper
Photo: ImaxTree

If you’ve arrived at this site, and specifically this page, it should come as no surprise that one of our favorite words starts with an “S” and ends with A-L-E. This is why many of us are just now getting around to buying a winter coat. The shearlings and puffers that cost more than our rent a few weeks ago are now deeply discounted. So yes, braving that errant snow storm a few weeks ago in a leather jacket was worth it; our patience has been rewarded.

If your outerwear game still isn’t ready for the wrath of February, we suggest you get in on this sale action, too. Ahead, 25 parkas, duffles, wool styles and more, all marked with that glorious four-letter word. We may have to get more than one.

1 of 25

Check Wool-Blend Coat, $79.99 (was $199.99); at Mango

Photo: Mango

Ganni Fenn Coat, $156.99 (was $350); at Need Supply

Rounded Wool Coat, $138 (was $275); at COS

Walter Baker Asymmetric Faux Leather-Paneled Woven Coat, $149 (was $298); at  The Outnet 

Photo: Walter Baker

Jacquemus Oversized Belted Velvet Coat, $528 (was $1,055); at Net A Porter

Photo: Jacquemus

J.Crew Petite Zipped Coat in Stadium Cloth, $124.99 (was $365); at J.Crew 

Photo: J.Crew

Soia & Kyo Noelie Duffle Coat, $381.50 (was $545); at Soia & Kyo

Photo: Soia & Kyo

Carmakoma Nelumbo Coat, $128.10 (was $183); at Carmakoma

Photo: Carmakoma

Rebecca Taylor Shearling Mix Coat, $529 (was $1,325); at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Rebecca Taylor

J.O.A. Cobalt Coat, $89.70 (was $138); at Shopbop

Photo: J.O.A.

Wilfred Muret Coat, $149.99 (was $450); at Aritzia

Photo: Wilfred

Zennia Wool Jacket with Scarf, $552 (was $690); at Mackage

Photo: Mackage

Zara Short Coat with Hood, $49.99 (was $129); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Esprit by Opening Ceremony Wool Poncho, $188 (was $295); at Opening Ceremony

Megan Shearling Lamb Jacket, $359.40 (was $995); at Intermix

& Other Stories Perfect Pink Coat, $138 (was $275); at & Other Stories

A/OK Leopard Fur Coat, $156 (was $260); at Oak

Tibi Shearling Aviator Jacket, $1,400 (was $2,800); at Tibi

Photo: Tibi

Santo Coat, $249 (was $498); at Rebecca Minkoff

Belmont Parka, $179.99 (was $250); at Madewell

Isabel Marant Diana Weave Coat, $449 (was $1,110); at Bird

ASOS Hooded Dufle Coat in Oversized Fit, $56.50 (was $113); at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

H&M Coat in Bouclé Yarn, $39.99 (was $69.99); at H&M

Photo: H&M

Naval Officer Coat, $497.50 (was $995); at Coach

Kinsley Faux Fur Coat, $173.75 (was $695); at Alice & Olivia

