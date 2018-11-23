Clogs Are the Surprising Shoe No Cold-Weather Wardrobe Is Complete Without

Scroll To See More Images

“Winter clogs” might sound like an oxymoron, but “fashionable clogs” probably sounds like more of one. Thankfully, neither of these phrases are as contradictory as they might seem; winter clogs are here, and they’re the surprising Scandinavian staple your cold-weather shoe wardrobe needs.

Winter boots work for two reasons: They protect your feet from the elements, and they’re heavy enough to hold their own in an already chunky winter ensemble. (Where daintier footwear options might disappear when paired with your thickest knits and heaviest wools, boots stand their ground.)

Clogs do the same. Their clunky exterior makes for an excellent barrier against the worst of winter weather—and they’ll add the much-needed footwear weight any winter ensemble demands. Think of them as the cold-weather equivalent of the summer mule: ugly-cute, practical and very 2018.

This unique (and unlikely) winter shoe staple might seem intimidating to style—but rest assured, it isn’t. Once you’ve stocked up on a go-to pair of clogs (or two), you can essentially wear them with anything. Style them with a pair of socks peeking out, throw them over classic opaque black stockings, or pair them with heavy knit tights—the options might not be endless, but they’re pretty damn close.

Ahead, you’ll find seven of the trendiest pairs of clogs on the market right now. Many of this season’s clogs feature of-the-moment trends—like Western-inspired metal accents, lace-up fastenings and mid-calf cuts. And even if the ’70s revival look isn’t quite your sartorial speed, the ’90s Birkenstock clog (which was recently updated with shearling lining!!) is here for you.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs, $165 at Urban Outfitters

Not only are these luxe suede clogs one of the most comfortable footwear options around, but they’re also super cozy thanks to their warm, shearling lining.

Hippie Clog Booties, $349 at Free People

These traditional Stockholm-style ankle booties look extra fall appropriate with thick wool socks peaking out the tops. Show off this adorable look with a midi dress or mini skirt (if weather permits, of course).

Swedish Hasbeens Block Heel Booties, $209.30 at Shopbop

For a more traditional (and ultra winter-proof) clog style, opt for low-heeled pair of ankle booties that works just as well with your favorite warm-weather maxi as it does with your go-to statement coat and tried-and-true turtleneck jumper.

Andorra Clog, $99 at Free People

For a more traditional take on the trend, opt for a closed-back sandal with Western-inspired metal accents for an especially of-the-moment touch of flavor (without rocking full-on cowboy boots).

No. 6 Old School High Heeled Clogs, $290 at Shopbop

Another traditional take on the clog trend, these classic high heels have a rounded closed toe for added protection against the elements and a wooden sole for traction.

No. 6 Alpha Shearling Boots, $440 at Shopbop

Shopbop describes No.6’s classic clog designs as “scandi-cool,” and we couldn’t agree more. These statement boots are the fashion girl’s alternative to the UGG boot.

Kelsi Dagger Joval Clogs, $149.95 at Nordstrom

We’re used to seeing black and neutral-toned clogs, but this pair gives the classic design a a fresh makeover with its candy apple red colorway.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.