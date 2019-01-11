33 Winter Capes that Will Elevate Your Already Elegant Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Many have suggested that history repeats itself, and the same is largely true of fashion history. Trends appear, disappear and then reappear decades later; the cycle is so consistent that many of us have lamented, at least once, that we shouldn’t have gotten rid of that-thing-we-used-to-love when its seven minutes of fad ran out—because oh wow, it’s back and super trendy once again. But in recent years, this circle of sartorial life has sped up. In 2018 alone, we experienced ’80s, ’90s and early aughts revivals in what can only be described as fast-forward motion; the past 12 months have been such a rapid resurgence of the last three decades that many of us have wondered what could possibly be next. Where can we possibly go from here?

Apparently, we can venture into a period of time where people literally wear winter capes.

I write you from the year 2019—an age where capes are no longer reserved for superheroes in fictional films. Nay, they’re heralded by the most fashionable among us. Winter capes once represented the kind of sartorial power move so intense it could only be rivaled by head-to-toe sequins or something similarly extra; now, they’re basically commonplace among the fashion set—and they’re surprisingly present in clothing retailers, as well. Winter capes will still run you a pretty penny—they’re near exclusively designer-created. But hey, it’s only a matter of time until the trend trickles down to fast-fashion shops, right?

Gucci Floral Metallic Brocade Cape, $1,950 at Matches Fashion

Stunning and surprisingly wearable—if you have $2,000 to drop on a cape. (I warned you this was a designer-helmed trend.)

Exclusively Bergdorf Goodman Cape, $250 at Bergdorf Goodman

You can now own the feather cape Jessa wore in that one episode of Girls—and as far as capes go, it’s pretty budget-friendly.

Roland Mouret Alexandra Satin Cape, $960 at Net-a-Porter

The kind of thing a princess would wear. What are you waiting for? Be your own princess! (If self-empowerment isn’t enough of a draw, maybe knowing this cape is 70 percent off will do the trick.)

Calvin Klein Bubble Cape Silk Faille Top, $2,133 at Matches Fashion

Who knew the phrase “hot pink bubble cape” could translate into something so…magical?

Burberry Faux Fur Cape, $754 at Farfetch

Hell yeah faux fur is on the winter cape menu. (Thanks, Burberry.)

Palmer//Harding Velvet Cape, $195 at Matches Fashion

Your favorite button-down got the winter cape treatment.

Gucci Crystal-Embellished Cape, $5,500 at Farfetch

A fairytale fashion moment waiting to happen.

Dolce & Gabbana Feather Brocade Cape, $10,250 at Neiman Marcus

Wear this to the next party you’re invited to—I dare you.

Carl Kapp Amunet Draped Wool-Blend Cape, $998 at Matches Fashion

Undoubtedly the fanciest way to wear winter white.

Sofia Cashmere Alpaca Cape, $487.50 at Bergdorf Goodman

This incredibly soft shawl is available in black and chocolate. (You know, in case you want to buy two.)

Ienki Ienki Stingray Scarfierry Cape, $878 at Farfetch

This just in: Puffer coats are now available in winter cape form.

Tricot Comme des Garcons Brushed Wool Cape, $1,010 at Barney’s New York

Stay warm while looking extra as hell in this truly magnificent sweater cape.

Palmer//Harding Cotton and Wool-Blend Cape, $162 at Matches Fashion

Who needs traditional pink button-downs when you can have pink button-down capes?

Blaze Milano Fair and Square Checked Wool Cape, $759 at Matches Fashion

Houndstooth has never looked so glam.

Nina Ricci Contrast Cape Coat, $756 at Farfetch

Straight out of the noir version of Little Red Riding Hood.

Chloe Iconic Soft Wool Oversized Cape, $681 at Bergdorf Goodman

A colorblocked cape—need I say more?

Gorski Horizontal Capelet, $2,995 at Neiman Marcus

Because nothing dresses up an outfit like a wrap-around fur cape.

Alberta Ferretti Oversized Cape, $898 at Farfetch

OK, I’d actually live in this.

Tricot Comme des Garcons Ruffle-Trimmed Jersey Cape, $980 at Barney’s New York

Why not take part in 2019’s major ruffle trend in the most dramatic way possible?

Fabiana Filippi Fringed Cape, $516 at Farfetch

Because your leggings and riding boot combo deserves a healthy dose of luxury.

Sofia Cashmere Fur-Trimmed U-Cape, $895 at Neiman Marcus

Literally a wearable blanket—and a chic one, at that.

Comme des Garcons Oversized Shell Cape, $630 at Net-a-Porter

Rain cape, assembled.

The Row Shane Open-Front Wool Poncho, $896.25 at Bergdorf Goodman

I mean, why not replace your go-to cardigan with this charcoal beauty?

Romeo Gigli x Eggs Embroidered Cape, $1,686 at Farfetch

Because sleeve and hood embroidery elevates capes to new levels of glamour. (Who knew that was even possible?)

Valentino Embroidered Cape, $937 at Neiman Marcus

Need an instant outfit upgrade? Layer this over anything, and boom—handled.

Max Mara Cashmere Cape, $2,100 at Matches Fashion

Subtle, elegant, totally luxe and probably really cozy, too.

Nina Ricci Contrast Cape Coat, $756 at Farfetch

Perfect now—even better in October.

Burberry Branded Cape, $269 at Farfetch

Burberry took your favorite sweatshirt and turned it into a fucking cape. (And peep that subtle pop of logomania while you’re at it.)

Christia Shearling Fur and Suede Cape, $2,625 at Neiman Marcus

OK, you could wear this one anywhere. And it’s on sale.

Gorski Fur-Trimmed Wool Cape, $1,374 at Neiman Marcus

Simultaneously luxe and wearable—the winter cape sweetspot.

Gucci Metallic Bird Jacquard Tie-Front Cape $3,690 at Neiman Marcus

Pretty without being terribly over-the-top.

Osman Raven Feather-Embellished Cape, $764 at Matches Fashion

Star in your own version of Swan Lake. Because you can.

Naeem Khan Tie-Neck Embroidered Cape, $7,995 at Bergdorf Goodman

The visual definition of grandiosity.

