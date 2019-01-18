23 Winter Candles So Pretty You Won’t Care What They Smell Like

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve officially reached that annual point where, as a collective unit, we’re all pretty done with winter. We’ve had our fill of snow, seasonal crispness and sweater weather, and all those fun feel-good holidays where you don’t actually have to go anywhere or do anything are long behind us. Now, we’re just faced with a couple of dark, gray months of combatting the cold and the wet—and honestly blankets, no matter how snuggly, can only do so much to fight the battle against winter. So where do you turn when you need a little instant hygge? Winter candles! Warmth and light are two of the coziest things we have access to, so let’s stock up, shall we?

Now let’s get something straight: You can’t be willy-nilly with your candle selection here. Maybe back in October you could have afforded a few dud candles that weren’t that bright or that pretty, but now it’s January—and you need serious backup. I’m talking the most powerful candle vibes you can get. You’re essentially looking for the aesthetic equivalent of hot chocolate with those little peppermint crumbles on top.

If you’re wondering where you’re gonna find this perfect winter-blues-fighting candle, I’ve got some fairly good news for you. I’ve done the heavy lifting here, harnessing the power of the internet to find you only the most perfectly pretty winter candles. You’re one click away from smooth winter cruising all the way to March! (And yes, I know online shopping candles is limiting in that you have no idea what they smell like until they arrive on your doorstep. But guess what—these are so pretty, scent is pretty much secondary.)

Marbled Pillar Candle, $23.37 at Nordic House

You could search the earth for many years before finding something classier than a marbled candle.

Mini Capri Blue Seastone Jar Candle, $14 at Anthropologie

Warm up your winter with this tropical palette.

SNOWE Tastemaker Candle, $30 at Madewell

Like Rihanna said, quit bothering me about the album. Wait, no—it was “shine bright like a diamond.”

Short Faceted Pillar Candle, $10 at Urban Outfitters

You love geometry, you love candles—why not combine them? (OK, you probably don’t love geometry. But when it looks like this, you do, right?)

Rilled Pillar Candles, $19.48 at Nordic House

Summon a few Ancient Greece vibes this winter. Because you can.

Apricot Terrazzo Candle, $9 at Paper Source

If anyone asks, just tell them it’s a Pollock.

Pyramid Treasure Candle, $18 at Bando

Pyramid? Treasure? Candle!? That’s three of the most exciting words there are!

Boho Glass Candle, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Cement your bohemian status even when you absolutely refuse to leave your home because it’s icky outside.

Ceramic Flower Candle, $26 at Anthropologie

These candles ensure spring’ll come a little early—inside your house, at least.

Winterlude Candle, $17 at Paper Source

Sterling silver makes for the perfect winter aesthetic.

Pink Disco Boxed Candle, $38 at Anthropologie

For all the times having actual Prosecco would be looked down upon.

Floating Layered Candle, $38.96 at Nordic House

At what point do candles qualify as hight art? Asking for a friend.

Good Natured Soy Candle, $24 at Anthropologie

These pastels will bring a little warmth to even the drizzliest winter day.

Shades of Gray Pillar Candle, $28 at Nordic Candle

We’ve got your ombré right here.

Yin-Yang Tea Light Candle Holder Set, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Peace, harmony and open flame. Three ingredients for a great winter.

French Lilac Pool House Candle, $65 at Nordstrom

Think about the beach while you put on three pairs of socks at once!

Amethyst Tea Light Candle Holder, $50 at Urban Outfitters

If anything can fight bad winter moods, it’s a bunch of crystals.

The Luxuriate Candle, $130 at Anthropologie

Stave off the winter blues with some penthouse fantasies featuring this posh candle.

Handmade Ceramic Rose Candle Holder, $13 at Paper Source

Make sure to stop and set the roses on fire. That’s the saying, right?

Marbled Pillar Candle, $18 at Anthropologie

I hear that wondering how they even made this candle look like this generates heat.

Marine Bathroom Candle, $65 at Nordstrom

A nice calming candle when the concept of walking to the laundromat is All Too Much.

Parks Collection Candle, $28 at Urban Outfitters

These simple stone beauties will keep you sane when the sun sets at 4:30pm.

Planet Egg Candle, $72 at Sarina Candle

You had me at Planet Egg.