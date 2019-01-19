Consider This Your Excuse to Stock Up on Winter Booties

Scroll To See More Images

The winter brings with it a lot of truly horrible things—secretly icy sidewalks, absurdly frigid temperatures, desperately dry skin and a whole host of other stuff I could probably wax poetic about for hours. But the experience of winter isn’t all bad. There’s the romance of the holidays, the delight of the season’s first snow and, of course, the months-long excuse to buy every single pair of winter booties you lay your eyes on.

Like I said before, winter can get pretty miserable. So when an opportunity to enhance the season (in any way, shape or form) presents itself, you take it. You seize the cold, frigid day. And an easy way to do that is by loading up on winter booties. Hear me out: When the temperatures drop, your styling options become more limited. You swap your trendy trenches for fluffy puffer coats, trade skinny jeans for bottoms you can layer leggings under and give up any hope of wearing any top other than one of the three turtleneck sweaters you own.

The only thing you have actual control over is your shoes. And even though you might trek around in snow boots, you can swap them for whatever cute winter booties you’re hiding in your purse the moment you get to the office, restaurant, bar or wherever else you’re headed. Because not only will they match your outfit, they’ll elevate it—and they’ll leave you feeling like you’re living your best life, even when the weather situation is dismal.

Just Cavalli Paneled Ankle Boots, $250 at Farfetch

Colorblock booties comprised entirely of versatile neutrals—need I say more?

Paul Andrew Banner 85 Booties, $895 at Shopbop

The easiest way to take an outfit from simple to statement-making? Throw these booties on.

Twin-Set Block Heel Ankle Boots, $271 at Farfetch

Velvet booties might not be weather-advisable, but we already established you were packing these in your purse and whipping ’em out once you reached your destination.

Salvatore Ferragamo Capo X5P Boots, $895 at Shopbop

The most subtle pair of animal print booties you’ll ever lay eyes on.

Paris Texas Tartan Ankle-Length Boots, $178 at Farfetch

Because everything else—your button-downs, your pants, your coats—is plaid. Why not let your boots in on the trend, too?

Alice + Olivia Hedde Stretch Pleather Booties, $346.50 at Shopbop

Because the sleekest way to wear winter white is, as always, in cute bootie form.

Pollini Chunky Heel Ankle Boot, $245 at Farfetch

Not your average sparkly boot—these iridescent beauties feature glitter specks of different sizes and shades, and the end result is some seriously mesmerizing footwear.

Babe Ankle Boots, $45.50 at Topshop

Because snakeskin is fun, but hot pink snakeskin is funner.

Jeffrey Campbell Guadalupe Bootie, $190 at Revolve

White can skew edgy when rendered with enough hardware.

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Boot, $60 at Urban Outfitters

These are heeled rain boots. I repeat: These are heeled (!!!) rain boots (!!!).

Paris Texas Pointed Ankle Boots, $193 at Farfetch

The ’80s revival gods have blessed us with these shiny blue snakeskin boots, and I’m not at all mad about it.

Margot Suede Boot, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

As far as statement shoes go, red is a classic. Why not stock up?

Sam Edelman Roya Boot, $175 at Revolve

For the shoe-shopper who loves embellishment, but isn’t into tough-feeling hardware.

River Island Square-Toe Heeled Boots, $47 at ASOS

Make olive the new neutral—your all-black-everything ensembles will thank you for the change of pace.

Chloe Gosselin Maud Booties, $525 at Shopbop

You’ll be wearing these perfectly shaped booties for years to come.

Polly Plume Janis Glitter Boots, $238 at Farfetch

They’re hot pink glitter boots. Who doesn’t want hot pink glitter boots?

Max Chain Sole Boots, $140 at Topshop

Super versatile, super wearable and just striking enough to make a statement.

L’Autre Chose Ankle Boots, $257 at Farfetch

Sapphire blue is one of the most stunning jewel tones around. Sport it on the daily by buying (and wearing!) these suede booties.

Kendall+Kylie Studded Ankle Boots, $177 at Farfetch

OK, this is one you could definitely commute in.

Steven Leila Booties, $139 at Shopbop

In case you prefer sequins to glitter.

Studio Chofakian Colorblock Ankle Boots, $299 at Farfetch

These boots are so damn cool I don’t even know where to begin.

SENSO Jace Block Heel Booties, $245 at Shopbop

Somehow simultaneously mod and contemporary.

Senso Julia II Boots, $120 at Farfetch

A statement boot that feels totally elegant and luxe.

Schutz Kessie Bootie, $224 at Revolve

Because your chic AF socks deserve a moment in the spotlight, too.

Wide-Fit Brittney Unit Boots, $60 at Topshop

These definitely look walkable.

Vince Camuto Abrianne Bootie, $159 at Revolve

These shoes are sure to be a hit at any party you attend.

Rebecca Minkoff Perla Boots, $126 at Farfetch

I didn’t know neon snakeskin was a thing I wanted before I stumbled upon these boots, but honestly, I’m really into it.

By the Way Crystal Chainmail Bootie, $128 at Revolve

Undoubtedly the most extra boots I’ve ever encountered. (And I love them.)

Anna F Pointed Buckle Boots, $197 at Farfetch

Vintage with an on-trend twist.

Rachel Zoe Taylor Stripe Ankle Boots, $348 at Shopbop

In case you wanted to change up your go-to black boot repertoire.

Schutz Cailla Bootie, $204 at Revolve

Simple, sure. But far from boring.

Schutz Adryen Booties, $116 at Shopbop

Party booties you won’t feel like ditching an hour into dancing.

Marc Ellis Block Chelsea Boots, $151 at Farfetch

The sock boot met the classic red boot—and they bred this truly beautiful statement shoe.

Steve Madden Pearle Boots, $148 at Anthropologie

Simple, timeless and begging to be added to your wardrobe, stat.

Matiko Lucinda Block Heel Booties, $132 at Shopbop

These silver booties are so shiny you can hardly see them.

Veronica Beard Fallon Booties, $595 at Shopbop

A classic leopard print boot—with a trendy twist.

Ash Era Ankle Boots, $193 at Farfetch

Who knew a little heel embellishment could go such a long way in differentiating this statement shoe?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.