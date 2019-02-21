StyleCaster
How to Store Your Winter Blankets When You’re Not Snuggling Up in Them

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Sara Farnell/Unsplash.

Winter is the best time to take a break, turn on Netflix and cozy up with a soft blanket (or two). As an avid cuddler, I have many different blankets—some match my decor perfectly, while others I keep mainly because they’re super cozy. Whether you love to display your blankets around the house or keep them hidden, there are tons of winter blanket storage ideas to help you keep your home both cozy and tidy.

Finding places to store blankets can be difficult, because you want them to be both easily accessible as well as easy to put up when you’re not using them. Throwing winter blankets into a linen closet isn’t always the best (or cutest) storage idea. I end up stuffing towels, blankets and sheets onto the shelves, and things inevitably either fall out when I open the door or get hidden behind piles of things I, of course, don’t need in the moment. Cozy blankets should always be on-hand and ready to snug.

To help keep us all organized (with easy access to winter blankets), I’ve found 13 different ways to store blankets when you’re not cuddled up in them. Some display the blankets for all to see (the best use for your cute ones) while others hide them (the best use for your less-cute-but-super-cozy blankets). From ladders to storage ottomans, there’s myriad options for you to keep your home clean and your favorite blanket within reach.

 

1. Hide storage baskets full of blankets under the coffee table

Pinterest.

1. Hide storage baskets full of blankets under the coffee table

Get this cute look at West Elm.

2. Hang blankets on a copper towel rack

Pinterest.

2. Hang blankets on a copper towel rack

Find it on Etsy.

3. Show off your blankets in wire baskets

Pinterest.

3. Show off your blankets in wire baskets

Get your own wire baskets from The Container Store.

4. Display your blankets in an old log carrier

Apartment Therapy.

4. Display your blankets in an old log carrier

Find a similar log carrier at Hudson & Vine.

5. Hang your blankets on a chic ladder

Pinterest.

5. Hang your blankets on a chic ladder

Get this one from Etsy.

6. Keep blankets by the fireplace, ready to snuggle

Pinterest.

6. Keep blankets by the fireplace, ready to snuggle

Copy this look with a basket from Target.

7. Display your blankets in a glass-front cabinet

Salvaged Inspirations.

7. Display your blankets in a glass-front cabinet

Get the look with a yellow cabinet from Wayfair.

8. Hang your blankets on a coatrack

Pinterest.

8. Hang your blankets on a coatrack

Try a cute accordion coat rack from Anthropologie.

9. Store blankets in a wicker chest used as a side table

Pinterest.

9. Store blankets in a wicker chest used as a side table

Copy the look with a Wayfair wicker chest.

10. Store blankets in nesting end tables

Macys.

10. Store blankets in nesting end tables

Get the end tables pictured at Macys.

11. Hide blankets in a storage ottoman

West Elm.

11. Hide blankets in a storage ottoman

Find one in several different colors at West Elm.

12. Store blankets above your bed

Pinterest.

12. Store blankets above your bed

Find a vintage hay rack to use on Etsy.

13. Store blankets by your bed in a vintage-inspired trunk

Pinterest.

13. Store blankets by your bed in a vintage-inspired trunk

PB Teen has several cute trunks to choose from.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

