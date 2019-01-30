Nordstrom’s Sale Section Is Full of Discounted Winter Bags

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not a celebrity whose purse contents are splayed across page 14 of a fashion magazine, but I do carry a lot of shit in my bag that I find very necessary and important. If you’re not toting around chapstick, lotion, a pen, Ibuprofen, tampons, glasses and Tic Tacs at all times, IDK what’s wrong with you, but you’re welcome to borrow whatever you need. Arguably the most important part of carrying around necessities, though, is having the perfect bag to hold it all. Whether you have multiple shelves dedicated to purses (me) or are just looking to snag a deal, Nordstrom’s sale section has a winter bag calling your name.

Crossbody, satchel, tote, clutch: They’re all important and play different roles in our lives. When you know you’re going to need to have your hands free, it’s time to grab the crossbody. When you need to bring along your laptop, charger, two notebooks and a snack, the tote is the perfect option. Or if you know you’ll just need some lipstick and a mint (LOL, I could never), a clutch is your ideal bag. I kind of think of my purse as my best friend who always has everything I need and always looks amazing sitting next to me—but not, like, more amazing than I look.

As someone who loves to have a multitude of purses to choose from depending on what I’m wearing or how much I need to bring wherever I’m going, I appreciate a good sale. After all, who wouldn’t want to get more bags for less money? It’s just common sense. So, I’ve rounded up 17 super cute winter bags from Nordstrom’s sale section that are sure to keep you and your checking account happy.

Madewell Paintstripe Transport Leather Tote, $188 $93.88 at Nordstrom

This baby can fit everything you need (with room for a tiny puppy!)

Zac Posen Earthette Bow Leather Crossbody Bag, $325 $194.98 at Nordstrom

The bow on this adds such a cutesy touch.

Trademark Harriet Leather Shoulder Bag, $528 $263.98 at Nordstrom

I’m just gonna say it: This bag is perfect.

Kate Spade Jackson Street Kaleigh Leather Backpack, $348 $233.16 at Nordstrom

Go hands-free, baby.

Topshop Checkerboard Mini Bowler Bag, $52 $25.99 at Nordstrom

Anyone else getting Alice in Wonderland vibes?

J. Crew Mini Metallic Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Satchel, $178 $88.98 at Nordstrom

For days when you want to shine a little.

Sole Society Mini Tyll Velvet Top Handle Bag, $59.95 $35.96 at Nordstrom

So pretty, so lush.

Topshop Crystal Embellished Leopard Print Shoulder Bag, $55 $32.98 at Nordstrom

You will immediately feel fancier when you throw this over your shoulder.

Botkier Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag, $198 $132.66 at Nordstrom

I love all the angular details on this cutie.

Dries Van Noten Faux Shearling Crossbody Bag, $705 $352.49 at Nordstrom

A fun bag for a fun gal!

Treasure & Bond Mason Glazed Leather Belt Bag, $99 $49.49 at Nordstrom

Belt bags are back and better than ever.

J. Crew Harper Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody, $198 $98.98 at Nordstrom

Snakeskin is basically a neutral at this point.

Madewell the Simple Pouch Faux Fur Belt Bag, $78 $46.80 at Nordstrom

Don’t be surprised if people approach you just to pet this bag. So soft!

Kurt Geiger London Mini Kensington Faux Fur Crossbody Bag, $130 $87.10 at Nordstrom

Am I in love with this bag? Yes. Is that a problem? Not totally sure.

Zac Posen Eartha Soft Top Handle Leather Satchel, $495 $295.98 at Nordstrom

Wear this with anything and everything.

Natasha Couture Natasha Glitter Clutch, $58 $34.80 at Nordstrom

Some sparkles for your Cinderella moments.

Rebecca Minkoff Julian Shearling Backpack, $398 $198.98 at Nordstrom

TBH, would probably use this as a pillow as well as a backpack.

