These Winter Bag Trends Pair So Well With Your Coziest Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

No ensemble is truly complete without a really stunning bag—and thanks to all the 2021 winter bag trends making their way into the fashion landscape this season, it’s never been easier to elevate our coziest looks. After all, handbags serve as both a convenient addition to any outfit as well as a style opportunity. Purses allow us to store all the essentials without filling our (likely very minuscule) pockets, but they also give us a chance to tote around a chic accessory. It’s a win-win, if you ask me.

And just because winter often causes us to bundle up in oversized puffer coats, scarves and gloves, it doesn’t mean we ought to forego a cute purse. If anything, winter should serve as an invitation to step up our accessory game—and find ways to turn our cold weather apparel into street style moments. Enter: winter bag trends that do exactly that.

Just like spring, summer and fall, winter has its own set of trends—each more swoon-worthy than the last. Think woven bags that make dreary days feel reminiscent of summer picnics and fuzzy shearling pieces that are as cozy as your favorite sherpa-lined coat. The winter bag trends for 2021 have so much to offer, and you can be sure they’ll turn any black puffer coat and booties combo into a bonafide winter lewk.

So do yourself a favor and lean into the bag trends of the season immediately. Although the temperatures are freezing and we’d rather be snuggled up by the fire instead of having Instagram photoshoots in the frigid outdoors, these purses definitely deserve some attention.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Weave Me Out Of It

Step aside, quilted bags—woven beauts are taking over. Just think of this trend as the wintry version of your favorite summer picnic basket. Available in gorgeous hues perfect for the season and every style you could ever imagine (including some seriously cute crossbodies), woven bags are a winter must-have.

Topshop Woven Leather Crossbody Bag

This black woven crossbody bag from Topshop is such as easy way to try out the trend. After all, who doesn’t need another cute black bag in their closet?

Topshop Mixed Weave Crossbody Bag

If you’re a fan of adding in some color to your winter wardrobe, though, take this Topshop mixed weave crossbody bag for a spin. This gorgeous green hue will carry you well into spring, too.

Crocodile Rock

Croc-embossed leather (and faux leather!) is another trend worth noting this winter. And if you’ve yet to secure your own croc bag, you should definitely strike while the iron is hot. Right now, there are so many stunning handbags, totes and crossbody bags featuring this subtle animal print. The style doesn’t seem to be going extinct any time soon, either.

JW PEI Crocodile Crossbody Bag

You can never go wrong with a classic black crossbody—especially one with a sleek croc effect. It’s your basic purse, only elevated tenfold.

STAUD Small Rey Leather Shoulder Bag

For those on the hunt for a seriously trendy bag, this STAUD croc-embossed shoulder bag is a great place to start. The neutral color goes with just about anything, but this piece is anything but boring.

Chunky Chain Gang

In addition to showing up all over the latest shoe trends, chunky chains are popping up in winter bag trends, too. Think over-the-top chain details and statement chain handles worthy of every arm. These accessories aren’t for the faint of heart.

Kurt Geiger London Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag Go bold or go home, folks! This Kurt Geiger London quilted leather crossbody bag is a statement-maker if I ever saw one.

HOUSE OF WANT Chill Vegan Leather Frame Clutch

The tortoise chain handle on this HOUSE OF WANT vegan leather clutch is too good to pass up—so I guess I won’t. Sorry, wallet.

It’s A Shearling Thing

It’s a winter coat staple, people—and now fuzzy shearling is making its way onto our bags this season, too. Honestly, these pieces might just be the coziest (and cutest) accessories in existence, which makes treating yourself to a few a no-brainer. (!)

Topshop Borg Faux Shearling Grab Bag

OK, talk about cute. This faux shearling grab bag from Topshop is the perfect little accessory to finish off all your winter looks.

Stand Studio Medium Lolita Faux Shearling Tote

If you’re not into the mini bag situation, opt for this faux shearling tote instead. It’s basically like carrying around a cozy pillow with you everywhere—which is a major win.