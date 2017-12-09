StyleCaster
25 Winter Party Appetizers That Will Impress Any Crowd

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: The Mediterranean Dish

Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or just getting together with friends for game night on a cold Sunday, a good starter is always in order. That’s why we’re thrilled that our favorite bloggers and chefs have plenty of recipe fodder for tasty seasonal appetizers.

Whether you whip up something crunchy like a spiced pear and pomegranate crostini or the ultimate comfort food, buffalo chicken dip, your guests will definitely approve of you putting a little extra effort into creating a delicious homemade snack, rather than throwing some Doritos in a bowl (though that’s not a terrible backup plan).

Ready to impress your guests, or even just treat yourself during a Netflix binge? Check out 25 of the tastiest winter appetizers to try this season, ahead.

Winter Appetizers: Baked Brie with Maple Roasted Cranberries

Baked Brie with Maple Roasted Cranberries

Photo: The View from Great Island
Winter Appetizers: Butternut Squash Hummus

Butternut Squash Hummus

Photo: Minimalist Baker
Winter Appetizers: Cranberry Brie Bites

Cranberry Brie Bites

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
Winter Appetizers: Spiced Pear and Pomegranate Crostini

Spiced Pear and Pomegranate Crostini

Photo: Good Life Eats
Winter Appetizers: Baked Brie Recipe

Baked Brie Recipe

Photo: The Mediterranean Dish
Winter Appetizers: Baked Brie Fig Jam Bites

Baked Brie Fig Jam Bites

Photo: Recipe Runner
Winter Appetizers: Blackberry Compote Spicy Pecan Baked Brie Recipe

Blackberry Compote Spicy Pecan Baked Brie Recipe

Photo: Foolproof Living
Winter Appetizers: Roasted Corn Queso Fundido

Roasted Corn Queso Fundido

Photo: Closet Cooking
Winter Appetizers: Buffalo Chicken Dip in Stuffed French Bread

Buffalo Chicken Dip in Stuffed French Bread

Photo: Carlsbad Cravings
Winter Appetizers: Spiced Winter Fruit Salsa Recipe

Spiced Winter Fruit Salsa Recipe

Photo: Happy Healthy Mama
Winter Appetizers: Crispy Caprese Meatballs Stuffed with Mozzarella

Crispy Caprese Meatballs Stuffed with Mozzarella

Photo: The Cozy Apron
Winter Appetizers: Baked Ham and Cheese Rollups

Baked Ham and Cheese Rollups

Photo: High Heels and Grills
Winter Appetizers: Goat Cheese Truffles

Goat Cheese Truffles

Photo: Amy in the Kitchen
Winter Appetizers: Best Winter Fruit Salad

Best Winter Fruit Salad

Photo: The Recipe Critic
Winter Appetizers: Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Photo: Peas and Crayons
Winter Appetizers: Cranberry and Walnut Pinwheels

Cranberry and Walnut Pinwheels

Photo: Diethood
Winter Appetizers: Roasted Grape and Balsamic Reduction Crostini

Roasted Grape and Balsamic Reduction Crostini

Photo: Honest Cooking
Winter Appetizers: Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

Photo: Dessert Now Dinner Later
Winter Appetizers: Cream Cheese Bean Dip

Cream Cheese Bean Dip

Photo: Liluna
Winter Appetizers: Andouille Sausage Appetizer Bites with Cranberry Cheddar

Andouille Sausage Appetizer Bites with Cranberry Cheddar

Photo: Cooking LSL
Winter Appetizers: Mini Tarte Tatins with Caramelized Shallots and Goat Cheese

Mini Tarte Tatins with Caramelized Shallots and Goat Cheese

Photo: Joy of Kosher
Winter Appetizers: Baked Camembert Bread Wreath

Baked Camembert Bread Wreath

Photo: Freutcake
Winter Appetizers: Toasted Ravioli with Cheesy Marinara Sauce

Toasted Ravioli with Cheesy Marinara Sauce

Photo: Creme da la Crumb
Winter Appetizers: Savory Christmas Trees

Savory Christmas Trees

Photo: An Italian in My Kitchen
Winter Appetizers: Garlic and Rosemary Baked Camembert

Garlic and Rosemary Baked Camembert

Photo: Steele House Kitchen

