Winona Ryder Looks Amazing In New Photos, Opens Up About Being Bullied

Winona Ryder, how do we love thee? The “Heathers” star covers the latest issue of V magazine looking one part steampunk princess, three parts goth queen (shot by Mario Testino), and we couldn’t be happier.

The 42-year-old actress — yes, hard to believe she’s 42 — will next appear in the upcoming film “Homefront” alongside Kate Bosworth and James Franco, playing a crystal meth-selling biker chick. Ryder chose the part because, “There’s a slightly camp, arm-candy element to her that appealed to me. And why not? After stark roles in films like “Black Swan” and “The Iceman,” it’s easy to see why Ryder might want to play a lighter character.

Ryder also told V about the time she was gay-bashed in high school, and forced to drop out of junior high. A group of bullies at Kenilworth Junior High School apparently mistook a young Winona for a boy after she cut off her hair and mercilessly bullied her. “The lore! That did happen,” she said. “I was obsessed with Bugsy Malone and had cut my hair short. I remember the halls were empty and these kids started shouting ‘f-ggot.,’ and I didn’t think they were talking to me. Walking home after leaving the nurse’s office — and I’ve never talked about this — I remember pressing on the bandage because I wanted it to look more dramatic. I had this inner monologue going of Humphrey Bogart, like, ‘being roughed up!’ I was pretending I was in some gangster movie. It was oddly my way of dealing with it, because if I didn’t, I probably would have been really scared.”

The incident led to Ryder getting homeschooled, which allowed her to pursue acting, so in a way it was a good thing — for her, and for all of us. “It’s almost weird fate that it happened that way.”