Winona Ryder on ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’

Break out the Harry Belafonte records: 27 years after Tim Burton’s hit “Beetlejuice” made her a star, Winona Ryder hinted that a sequel’s in the works!

“As far as I know, it’s gonna happen,” the 43-year-old told the Huffington Post‘s Ricky Camilleri in an interview during the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday.

It makes sense: The film also starred Michael Keaton, who’s back in the spotlight in a big way thanks to his Oscar-nominated role in “Birdman.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with the 1988 classic, Keaton plays an obnoxious ghost hired by a dead couple—Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis—to scare off a couple that’s moved into their home.

Winona played Lydia, the 17-year-old goth daughter of the new inhabitants who not only sees the ghost, but befriends him.

Last year, Keaton confirmed he’d be on board for a sequel only if Burton signed on, too. “I’ve emailed Tim a couple of times, talked to the writer a couple of times, but all really, really preliminary stuff,” he told Variety.

Fingers crossed the original team reunites for this one, and until official confirmation is given, why not say “Beetlejuice” three times and entertain yourself with the movie’s most famous scene.